Cork-based life sciences firm acquires UK company in multi-million euro deal

CEO at Unispace Life Sciences, John O’Reilly. PIC Darragh Kane

Mon, 21 Aug, 2023 - 13:26
Emer Walsh

Cork-based firm, Unispace Life Sciences, previously Biopharma Engineering, has acquired UK laboratory and office fit-out specialist, Bulb in a multi-million euro deal. 

As part of the acquisition, Bulb will operate as ‘Unispace Life Sciences’, part of the Unispace Group.

Further fueling the firm's expansion in the UK and Irish life sciences sector, Unispace's latest purchase adds to a growing portfolio, with the company on target to continue expanding over the next two years.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Reading, UK, Bulb designs and builds working environments across the life sciences sector, including R&D facilities, lab spaces, production facilities and corporate offices.

Last year, the UK firm reported a turnover in excess of £30m, with clients including multinationals, Kadans Science Partners and Advanced Research Clusters (ARC).

The newest to an expanding portfolio, the acquisition of Bulb follows the purchase of Cork-based firm, Biopharma Engineering in January 2022. 

"We are thrilled to welcome Bulb to our growing life sciences segment," said Unispace Life Sciences chief executive, John O'Reilly.

"Life sciences is one of the strongest performing sectors in Ireland and the UK, and to maintain business growth biopharma firms need access to quality facilities and working environments that attract the best talent, drive innovation, and enable collaboration."

Speaking on the deal, Bulb managing director, Derek Jones said the firm was excited to join a "fast-growing" business like Unispace, adding that it looked forward to begin a new journey as Unispace Life Sciences.

"Our businesses are well aligned," Unispace Life Sciences CEO, Mr O'Reilly continued. "With our newly expanded team on board, we are well placed to support clients with their changing needs in a fast-moving market.”

