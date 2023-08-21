New entrant in Ireland's electricity market

Yuno Energy, a subsidiary of Prepay Power has begun supplying electricity to households in Ireland becoming the first new entrant to the Irish market in more than three years.
For new customers on a fixed tariff, the company's unit rate is just over 38 cent per kWh for the year, making Yuno the cheapest supplier on the market for anyone using an average amount of electricity. However, Irish consumers are still paying well above the EU average of 26 cent per kWh.
The company has been testing its service amongst a number of customers over recent weeks and is now launching an advertising campaign to promote the service. It is understood the company is also looking at supplying gas in the future.
Daragh Cassidy, Head of Communications at energy price comparison website bonkers.ie said the move was good news for consumers. “However the cost of electricity on the Irish wholesale market, from where all suppliers ultimately buy electricity for sale on to households, is still over double normal levels and is much higher than in most other EU countries. So there is a limit to how far prices can drop for the time being," he said.
“Hopefully this will force other suppliers to respond over the coming weeks and bring some much-needed competition back into the market."