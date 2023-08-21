New entrant in Ireland's electricity market

Yuno Energy, a subsidiary of Prepay Power has begun supplying electricity to households in Ireland becoming the first new entrant to the Irish market in more than three years.

For new customers on a fixed tariff, the company's unit rate is just over 38 cent per kWh for the year, making Yuno the cheapest supplier on the market for anyone using an average amount of electricity. However, Irish consumers are still paying well above the EU average of 26 cent per kWh.