Ryanair aims to add 150 cabin crew in recruitment drive

Ryanair has announced a recruitment drive to add 150 new cabin crew to be based out of Dublin, Cork, and Shannon airports.
The company is aiming to have the new crew members in place in the lead-up to this winter as well as summer next year.
It is organising a recruitment day at its engineering building in Swords, Co. Dublin, on Wednesday, August 30, for all those interested in potentially joining the airline.
Ryanair said that its staff operate a five days on, three days off roster with benefits such as discounted travel.
This latest recruitment drive comes as the airline aims to grow its annual passenger numbers to 300 million by 2034.
The company is already expecting to break another one of its passenger records this month. The airline, Europe's largest by passenger numbers, carried a record number of monthly passengers in May, June, and July.
Eddie Wilson, chief executive of Ryanair, said bookings for September and October so far are coming in exactly as expected.
Ryanair recently trimmed its full-year passenger forecast last month to 183.5 million passengers from 185 million due to the impact of air traffic control strikes and potential further Boeing delivery delays.
Between April and June, Ryanair posted €663m in after-tax profit.