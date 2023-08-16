Glanbia boss commits to SlimFast brand despite declining volumes 

Shares jumped around 3% following interim results
Glanbia boss commits to SlimFast brand despite declining volumes 

SlimFast represents 11% of the company’s performance nutrition portfolio despite declining popularity. The latest fall follows a 17% drop in consumption in the 12 weeks to June 2022.

Wed, 16 Aug, 2023 - 17:13
Cáit Caden

Outgoing managing director of nutrition giant Glanbia, Siobhán Talbot, suggested the company is still committed to its weight loss drinks brand SlimFast despite declining sales as new competitors enter the market.

Ms Talbot made her comments after Glanbia reported a 33% decline in consumption of the drinks in the US in the 12 weeks to mid-July as the company’s diet and weight management category is yet to recover post-pandemic.

“We tried a number of things and it hasn’t had the traction in truth that we might have thought, but we know there is a very strong core proposition with SlimFast that does what it says on the tin,” said Ms Talbot.

The brand, which falls under the Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN) division in the firm, is currently battling new competition in the weight loss market including the new Danish blockbuster weight loss drug Wegovy.

Volumes to stabilise

However, Ms Talbot said “there will always be a variety of options” for consumers looking for weight loss management products and that she expects the declining SlimFast volumes to stabilise in “2024 and beyond”.

The Kilkenny-headquartered firm purchased SlimFast from food-focused US private equity firm Kainos Capital in 2018 in a deal worth €302m. Ms Talbot said the brand provided “stellar growth” post-acquisition until the pandemic.

In a trading update, Glanbia posted revenue of $2.8bn (€2.5bn) for the first six months of the year, a fall from around $3bn in the same period a year earlier, driven by SlimFast volume declines.

SlimFast represents 11% of the company’s performance nutrition portfolio despite declining popularity. The latest fall follows a 17% drop in consumption in the 12 weeks to June 2022.

However, the company posted overall earnings of just under $200m, up 6%, driven by price increases across its performance nutrition arm which offset volume declines. Shares rose more than 3% following these interim results.

'Good performance'

“Our earnings momentum in the first half of 2023 was driven by a good performance in Glanbia Performance Nutrition as growth in revenue, earnings, and margin reflected a strong global performance for our flagship Optimum Nutrition brand,” said Ms Talbot.

She said the company is not imposing “big structural price increases this year”.

Meanwhile, Ms Talbot announced she will retire from her role as managing director of Glanbia after a decade at the helm.

The company announced Ms Talbot will be replaced by Hugh McGuire, the current CEO of the GPN division, who has been with the company for 20 years.

Mr McGuire will take up his new role as CEO of Glanbia and join the Glanbia board as executive director from January 1.

The announcement comes after Glanbia raised its earnings outlook for the rest of the year and forecast growth between 12% and 15%.

The group’s interim dividend climbed 10% to 14.22 cent per share, while the firm returned €64.5m to shareholders in the period through share buybacks.

Read More

Centre Parcs profits more than double

More in this section

Centre Parcs profits more than double Centre Parcs profits more than double
Production At Baltika Breweries LLC As Growth Prospects In Russia Dented By Beer Turmoil Carlsberg profit shows drinkers still swilling pricier beers
Glanbia raises its earnings forecast and announces incoming CEO  Glanbia raises its earnings forecast and announces incoming CEO 
SlimFastPerson: Siobhan TalbotPerson: Hugh McGuireOrganisation: Glanbia
<p>iRadio was founded in 2008, and broadcasts to 15 counties across the West, North West, Midlands and North East. </p>

Midlands broadcaster iRadio is acquired by Newstalk owner Bauer

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd