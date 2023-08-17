A new world for small businesses at Ploughing 2023

The Ploughing Championships are in Ratheniska, County Laois from September 19 to 21
At the launch of the Local Enterprise Offices’ Local Enterprise Village at this year’s National Ploughing Championships are (left to right) Hanna Bäckmo, Hanna’s Bees; Martha Begley, Galway Fairy tales; Kieran Comerford, Local Enterprise Office; Neale Richmond TD, Minister of State for Employment Affairs and Retail Business; James Sutton, President of the National Ploughing Association; Mary Murray of JR Games and (front) Claire Moran and Kieron Moran, Moran’s Megajam.

Thu, 17 Aug, 2023 - 14:36
John Daly

Over 30 small businesses from across the country will get an opportunity to sell and promote themselves to crowds of almost 300,000 as part of the Local Enterprise Village at this year’s National Ploughing Championships. 

The initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices will be part of the Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, County Laois from the 19th to 21st September. Businesses involved cover areas such a kids clothing & games, agri-tech products, luxury bathing and skincare products, artisan food and drink producers plus sustainable clothing and beauty products. 

Year on year, the Local Enterprise Village proves to be one of the most popular destinations for visitors to the Ploughing Championships.

Neale Richmond, Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, said the Local Enterprise Village “is a fantastic initiative for these small businesses, many only in their early years, to get a chance to have a stand at the Ploughing Championships is a significant milestone for them. 

"The opportunity to meet with thousands of people at the Local Enterprise Village, which is one of the popular stands at the Ploughing, is going to be a great boost to their business.” 

Kieran Comerford, Local Enterprise Offices, said: “The National Ploughing Championship is one of the biggest occasions on the Irish calendar and there are very few events that draw a crowd as large as this over three days. 

"For our small businesses, this is a huge opportunity to engage with thousands of prospective customers every day and this could have a significant impact on their business. 

"We have been working with them all across the summer on their products, marketing and merchandising for the event so they can maximise this amazing opportunity. There’s something for everyone in the Local Enterprise Village.”

NPA President James Sutton said: “It is marvelous to see that so many diverse and impressive businesses will be partaking in this year’s ‘Local Enterprise Village’ at the National Ploughing Championships taking place in Ratheniska, Co. Laois from September 19th to 21st. This is a wonderful opportunity for these small businesses to showcase their products and wares to a large number of visitors that Ploughing attracts.”

The Local Enterprise Village is just one of a number of initiatives that the Local Enterprise Offices run to foster entrepreneurship across the country. 

Others include Local Enterprise Week, the National Enterprise Awards, the Student Enterprise Programme, National Women’s Enterprise Day and Local Enterprise Showcase. The Local Enterprise Offices in local authorities are funded by the Government of Ireland through Enterprise Ireland.

Established in 2014, the Local Enterprise Offices are the essential resource for any entrepreneur looking to start a business or any small business that is looking for support or advice to help them grow. 

Since their inception eight years ago, the Local Enterprise Offices have helped create over 25,000 jobs across the country. The LEOs work with thousands of client companies across Ireland in a diverse range of sectors offering mentoring, training, expert advice and financial support to small businesses.

