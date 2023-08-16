Glanbia raises its earnings forecast and announces incoming CEO 

Siobhán Talbot announced she will retire from her role as managing director of nutrition giant Glanbia after a decade at the helm.

The company announced Ms Talbot will be replaced by Hugh McGuire, the current CEO of the Glanbia Performance Nutrition division, who has been with the company for 20 years.

Mr McGuire will take up his new role as CEO of Glanbia and join the Glanbia board as executive director from January 1.

The announcement comes after Glanbia raised its earnings outlook for the rest of the year and forecast growth between 12% and 15%, despite revenue falling in the first six months of the year.

In a trading update, Glanbia posted revenue of $2.8bn (€2.5bn), a fall from around $3bn in the same period a year earlier.

However, overall earnings rose almost 6% to just under $200m, driven by price increases across its performance nutrition arm which offset volume declines by the SlimFast weight management drink brands.

“Our earnings momentum in the first half of 2023 was driven by a good performance in Glanbia Performance Nutrition as growth in revenue, earnings and margin reflected a strong global performance for our flagship Optimum Nutrition brand,” said Ms Talbot.

The group’s interim dividend climbed 10% to 14.22 cent per share, while the firm returned €64.5m to shareholders in the period through share buybacks.

“As we look to the second half of the year, we believe that the combination of market opportunity and our strong operating capabilities set us up for sustained delivery of future growth,” said Ms Talbot.