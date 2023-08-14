Cork Chamber calls for new fund to develop port infrastructure

Cork Chamber president Ronan Murray said such a fund would go towards the development of 'infrastructure, public transport, energy and housing'
Cork Chamber budget committee chair and tax partner at EY Seamus Downey, Finance Minister Michael McGrath, Cork Chamber president Ronan Murray, chief executive Conor Healy CEO and Ashley Amato, public affairs at Cork Chamber.

Mon, 14 Aug, 2023 - 18:00
Cáit Caden

Cork business representatives have urged Government to further invest in port infrastructure in an effort to make the city more attractive to renewable energy firms.

In its pre-budget submission, Cork Chamber suggested the Government create a new fund to help both Cork and Dublin meet EU climate targets and attract future projects.

Cork Chamber president Ronan Murray said such a fund would go towards the development of “infrastructure, public transport, energy and housing” and “further propel our city forward and to increase its attractiveness from an FDI and talent perspective”.

The only port on the island that is currently fully equipped to be a construction base for wind farms is in Belfast, a report published earlier this year by industry representative group Wind Energy Ireland showed.

Ports across Ireland’s east and west coasts are against the clock to be ready for projects that were successful in securing contracts through EirGrid’s first auction for the generation of electricity from offshore wind farms.

However, developing these ports is costly. In May, Shannon Foynes Port Company chief executive Pat Keating said the estimated cost for new port infrastructure was about €500m.

Meanwhile, in its submission, Cork Chamber also called for the extension of the Croí Cónaithe cities scheme to the rental market which would contribute to the viability of rental apartments.

"Housing still remains a top concern for our members,” said Cork Chamber CEO Conor Healy.

Offshore Wind#Cork - Business#HousingOrganisation: Cork ChamberOrganisation: Croí Cónaithe
