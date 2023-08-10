Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Standard Life, Logicalis, Fieldfisher, Conrad Dublin, Digital Reality and Codex.

Naomi Dolly has been appointed as chief financial officer of Standard Life International & Phoenix Group Europe. As CFO, Naomi will ensure the resilience, effective management, and control of the balance sheet and solvency position of the company. She will support the CEO in delivering strategies that drive shareholder value. Naomi has extensive experience in financial leadership; most recently, she was group financial controller and head of group finance at Irish Life for the past three years. She has also held senior audit roles across Luxembourg and London, where she advised on the relocation of EU hubs from the UK to Luxembourg, for leading global insurers, post-Brexit.

Noel O’Grady has been appointed as sales manager with IT solutions and managed services firm Logicalis UK&I, driving revenue generation, overseeing go-to-market strategies, while managing the mid-market and new business teams. He brings 20 years of IT industry experience across cloud, information security, and data centres. He previously spent eight years as sales director for Ireland at Sungard Availability Services, where he was named EMEA Manager of the Year in 2021 and Global Salesperson of the Year in 2020. He was sales director for Ward Solutions for two years, and ran his own cloud infrastructure and software business, Fort Technologies, for six years.

Ciara Burke has been appointed as partner with European law firm Fieldfisher, and will lead the data protection and privacy offering at the firm’s Dublin office. A privacy and data protection expert, Ciara joins from Meta, having also worked at LinkedIn as in-house counsel on matters of data protection. In her new role, Ciara will grow the data protection and privacy offering in the firm's Dublin office, at a time of rapid change across the Irish and global markets. She will also be part of the firm's global privacy and data practice and work closely with her counterparts across Fieldfisher's international network.

Gregory Brossard has been appointed as director of operations with the five-star hotel Conrad Dublin. Gregory is a French native who grew up in the Cognac region, and kicked off his career as senior waiter at the Michelin Star Le Cinq restaurant, located in the Four Seasons, France. Well-travelled and with a wealth of experience and professionalism, he lived and worked in Saudi Arabia for two years, before moving to Japan to work across hotels in Kyoto and Niseko. In 2021, he became as resort manager at Conrad Bora Bora. “I am excited to join Conrad Dublin and to contribute to the hotel's ongoing success,” said Gregory.

Jo-Ann Garbutt has been appointed as director of sustainability and government engagement with Digital Reality, provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data centre, colocation, and interconnection solutions. She was previously director of sustainability at Mercury. Jo-Ann will be responsible for ESG strategy and projects around Digital Realty’s energy and environment roadmap. While working in the Dublin office, she will have a global remit and will report directly to Lex Coors, chief data center technology and engineering officer. Garbutt brings over 20 years of experience in sustainability and organisation development, leading campaigns with a number of blue-chip companies across markets in Europe, North America and Asia.

Gary Higgins has been appointed as head of sales with Codex, the B2B office supplier, to spearhead the company’s expansion into new markets. Gary has almost 30 years’ experience in sales and management. He joins Codex from Cash and Carry Kitchens — manufacturer of fitted kitchens — and has worked with other Irish retail giants including DID Electrical, Woodies and Dunnes Stores. The family-owned firm has more than 40 years’ experience supplying products and services to private companies, educational institutions, and public sector bodies. “Codex has a fantastic team with a huge amount of specialist knowledge across all areas of the business,” said Gary.