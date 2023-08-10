Ryanair pushes back on 'ridiculous' Italian airfare decree

The senior executive said the initiative targeting ticket prices "goes against free market laws"
Ryanair pushes back on 'ridiculous' Italian airfare decree

Eddie Wilson CEO Ryanair DAC. Picture Dan Linehan

Thu, 10 Aug, 2023 - 08:06
Emer Walsh

Ryanair senior executive Eddie Wilson said a new decree passed by the Italian government to reduce the impact of rising airfares this summer is illegal.

The government's airline initiative is designed to clamp down on carriers’ use of algorithms to set ticket prices — particularly for connections from Italian hubs to the islands of Sicily and Sardinia — in a bid to protect consumers against sudden price spikes.

“It’s ridiculous, illegal and goes against free market laws,” Wilson, who is chief executive officer of Ryanair’s main unit, said in an interview. 

If the new package isn’t scrapped, “there’s going to be an impact on Ryanair operations in Italy,” said Wilson. 

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s cabinet earlier this week approved the airline measure alongside a controversial surprise tax on banks’ profits that roiled markets.

Prompting a sharp fall in Italian bank shares, the government imposed a major windfall tax of 40% on banks' net interest income, measured as the difference between the interest rate the bank is charged and the rates it charges to consumers. 

Renewed demand for summer travel following the end of Covid-related restrictions has buoyed airlines, but inflationary pressure could dent demand in coming months.

Earlier this year, the airline unveiled €1.43bn in after-tax profits for the 12 months to the end of March, forecasting an increase of 10% in passenger numbers to 185 million for the 2024 financial year.

Likely prompting a double-digit rise in profits, the rebound also means that chief executive, Michael O'Leary is on course to secure a potential bonus of almost €100m in the coming years.

However, Ryanair has lowered its full-year forecast for traffic and said it may need to cut ticket prices to fill seats this winter as passengers become more cost-sensitive.

Additional reporting from Bloomberg

More in this section

Dublin,Airport,Terminal,2.,Dublin,,Ireland.,March,2017 Competition authority announces further investigation into daa's takeover of car park
Patras, Peloponnese, Greece - Holidaymakers board a TUI plane, airport Araxos GPA. Patras, Peloponnes, Griechenland - Urlauber Travel giant TUI beats forecast with early summer quarter profit
Wind turbine maker Vestas battles against steep steel and other costs Wind turbine maker Vestas battles against steep steel and other costs
<p>Bob Iger Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg</p>

Disney hikes streaming prices as CEO moves to reassure investors

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd