Ryanair pushes back on 'ridiculous' Italian airfare decree

Ryanair senior executive Eddie Wilson said a new decree passed by the Italian government to reduce the impact of rising airfares this summer is illegal.

The government's airline initiative is designed to clamp down on carriers’ use of algorithms to set ticket prices — particularly for connections from Italian hubs to the islands of Sicily and Sardinia — in a bid to protect consumers against sudden price spikes.

“It’s ridiculous, illegal and goes against free market laws,” Wilson, who is chief executive officer of Ryanair’s main unit, said in an interview.

If the new package isn’t scrapped, “there’s going to be an impact on Ryanair operations in Italy,” said Wilson.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s cabinet earlier this week approved the airline measure alongside a controversial surprise tax on banks’ profits that roiled markets.

Prompting a sharp fall in Italian bank shares, the government imposed a major windfall tax of 40% on banks' net interest income, measured as the difference between the interest rate the bank is charged and the rates it charges to consumers.

Renewed demand for summer travel following the end of Covid-related restrictions has buoyed airlines, but inflationary pressure could dent demand in coming months.

Earlier this year, the airline unveiled €1.43bn in after-tax profits for the 12 months to the end of March, forecasting an increase of 10% in passenger numbers to 185 million for the 2024 financial year.

Likely prompting a double-digit rise in profits, the rebound also means that chief executive, Michael O'Leary is on course to secure a potential bonus of almost €100m in the coming years.

However, Ryanair has lowered its full-year forecast for traffic and said it may need to cut ticket prices to fill seats this winter as passengers become more cost-sensitive.

