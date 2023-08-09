Waterford iGaming firm acquires UK business in €6m deal

The purchase will see the Waterford company add Catena Media's UK business and Australian subsidiary to its growing portfolio
Waterford iGaming firm acquires UK business in €6m deal

The purchase is being funded with recently raised debt of almost €11m from fintech lender, Thin Cats, with the new business being acquired generating combined revenues of €4.5m in the 12 months prior to close

Wed, 09 Aug, 2023 - 11:52
Emer Walsh

Waterford-based digital sports and iGaming media company, OneTwenty has acquired the UK and Australian business of Catena Media in a €6m deal.

The transaction, which is expected to close in the third quarter of this year, covers the sale of all assets in Catena Media’s UK business, which includes sports betting brands Squawka and GG.co.uk, and all shares in the group’s wholly-owned Australian subsidiary.

Founded in 2016, Waterford-headquartered OneTwenty has built a network of websites and apps in the gaming, betting and sports spheres, with its latest acquisition, purchased through its subsidiary, Moneta Communications, further expanding the company's brand portfolio.

The purchase is being funded with recently raised debt of almost €11m from fintech lender, Thin Cats, with the new business being acquired generating combined revenues of €4.5m in the 12 months prior to close following substantial year-on-year growth in the first half of 2023.

"This purchase is another step on our journey to becoming a leading digital publisher at the convergence of sports, media and betting," said OneTwenty chief executive, Chris Russell.

"The portfolio builds on our horse racing and football audiences particularly and allows us to serve increasing demand from our sports-betting partners."

Announcing the divestment of its UK and Australian businesses, Catena said €5.8m of the purchase price will be paid in cash on closing, with the remaining €200,000 being paid within 75 days of closing. Sale proceeds will be used primarily to repay debt, thereby reducing the group’s leverage ratio as it shifts its focus to the North American market.

Following an impairment charge of €15.2m arising from the sale, Catena said the divested businesses’ intangible assets had a net book value of €6m at the end of June this year, adding that its cost base would be reduced by an estimated €2.8m on an annualised basis.

“This agreement is another milestone on our journey to focus the business on the North American online sportsbook and casino affiliation market," said Catena Media chief executive, Michael Daly. 

"The strategic review has led us to reshape our brand portfolio to reflect this closer operational focus, and I am pleased to be delivering further progress in that direction.

“I am also delighted that we have found a buyer that is well placed to build on the success of our UK and Australian sports and casino brands and will offer them the scope and support they need to develop and grow.”

More in this section

WeWork To Adjust Corporate Governance, Valuation Ahead Of IPO WeWork raises 'substantial' doubt about its future as shares tumble and board members step down
Mixed raw vegetables, view from above Cork retail giant Musgraves acquires Dublin food producer
A worker in a factory working on a traditional milling machine Clare mining equipment manufacturer Mincon sees revenues slump
Munster Business
<p>Retail revenue also increased 11% across this market. By the end of June, Flutter operated 607 retail outlets, down from 614 in the same month a year earlier, with 356 in the UK and 251 in Ireland. Picture Denis Minihane.</p>

Paddy Power owner Flutter hits jackpot in the US as FanDuel turns a profit

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd