Fox and New York Times exceed estimates as US ad market improves 

US companies that had cut back on their marketing budgets are looking to advertise again, bolstered by hopes of improving consumer sentiment as inflation has begun to cool
Fox and New York Times exceed estimates as US ad market improves 

Tucker Carlson: Not clear whether his departure has affected Fox.

Tue, 08 Aug, 2023 - 17:28

Fox Corporation and the New York Times topped analyst estimates, as the US advertising market showed signs of a rebound on an improving economy.

The Rupert Murdoch-controlled Fox benefited from an industry-wide uptick in the advertising market, sending the broadcaster's shares up nearly 5%. 

US companies that had cut back on their marketing budgets are looking to advertise again, bolstered by hopes of improving consumer sentiment as inflation has begun to cool.

Fox's concentrated portfolio of news and sports positions it well compared with peers that have greater general entertainment exposure, according to analysts. 

"We enter fiscal '24 from a position of strength despite headwinds facing our industry and the lingering effect of some macroeconomic uncertainty," chief executive Lachlan Murdoch said. Fox reported advertising revenue of just over $1bn (€913m), beating expectations. 

"Underlying ad trends have shown signs of improvement over the last quarter. We are seeing an uptick in scatter driven largely by sports and national news is solid," Mr Murdoch added. 

Political ad spend

Spending for political ads appears to have started early and is greater than previous election cycles, analysts have said.

The company reported quarterly revenue of $3bn, largely in-line with market estimates, while net income attributable to stockholders stood at $375m, compared with $306m million a year earlier. 

Fox, however, faces risks from its news, cord-cutting (viewers cancelling their subscriptions) and sports rights costs, analysts have said.

The departure of Tucker Carlson has resulted in Fox News' share of cable news slipping considerably, though it is not clear if the network's audience has defected cyclically or structurally, according to experts. The company ended the quarter with $4.3bn in cash and about $7.2bn in debt.

Meanwhile, the New York Times has signalled that advertising spending was picking up faster than market expectations after the news publisher beat estimates for second-quarter results, sending its shares higher by more than 6%.

The company has been bundling access to news reports and articles with a diverse portfolio of products from podcasts and games to product recommendations as it looks to boost engagement and retain users.

Demand for advertisement spots is on a rebound after economic uncertainty forced companies to trim ad spending. Hospitality, travel and retail are among the sectors boosting ad spend.

A rebound in marketing spending helped NYT's digital advertising revenue grow 6.5% in the April-June period. The company rolled out advertising products across its bundle, including its games and sports news offering The Athletic, boosting digital ad revenue, chief executive Meredith Levien said. 

Analysts and industry experts expect demand for advertising to increase in the second half of the year, as inflation cools.

NYT posted revenue of almost $591m for the second quarter. It added 180,000 digital-only subscribers in the second quarter, compared with 190,000 in the first quarter. It has a goal of 15 million subscribers by 2027. 

• Reuters

Read More

Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza firm predicts no let-up in holiday travel boom

More in this section

A worker in a factory working on a traditional milling machine Clare mining equipment manufacturer Mincon sees revenues slump
We have a deal! Value of Irish mergers and acquisitions falls more than 50% 
Shares in obesity drug maker soar on Wegovy trial  Shares in obesity drug maker soar on Wegovy trial 
<p>The Dublin company has a range of more than 400 food products and employs more than 80 people operating from a temperature-controlled facility in Clondalkin.</p>

Cork retail giant Musgraves acquires Dublin food producer

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd