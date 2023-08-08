Fox and New York Times exceed estimates as US ad market improves 

Fox Corporation and the New York Times topped analyst estimates, as the US advertising market showed signs of a rebound on an improving economy.

The Rupert Murdoch-controlled Fox benefited from an industry-wide uptick in the advertising market, sending the broadcaster's shares up nearly 5%.

US companies that had cut back on their marketing budgets are looking to advertise again, bolstered by hopes of improving consumer sentiment as inflation has begun to cool.

Fox's concentrated portfolio of news and sports positions it well compared with peers that have greater general entertainment exposure, according to analysts.

"We enter fiscal '24 from a position of strength despite headwinds facing our industry and the lingering effect of some macroeconomic uncertainty," chief executive Lachlan Murdoch said. Fox reported advertising revenue of just over $1bn (€913m), beating expectations.

"Underlying ad trends have shown signs of improvement over the last quarter. We are seeing an uptick in scatter driven largely by sports and national news is solid," Mr Murdoch added.

Political ad spend

Spending for political ads appears to have started early and is greater than previous election cycles, analysts have said.

The company reported quarterly revenue of $3bn, largely in-line with market estimates, while net income attributable to stockholders stood at $375m, compared with $306m million a year earlier.

Fox, however, faces risks from its news, cord-cutting (viewers cancelling their subscriptions) and sports rights costs, analysts have said.

The departure of Tucker Carlson has resulted in Fox News' share of cable news slipping considerably, though it is not clear if the network's audience has defected cyclically or structurally, according to experts. The company ended the quarter with $4.3bn in cash and about $7.2bn in debt.

Meanwhile, the New York Times has signalled that advertising spending was picking up faster than market expectations after the news publisher beat estimates for second-quarter results, sending its shares higher by more than 6%.

The company has been bundling access to news reports and articles with a diverse portfolio of products from podcasts and games to product recommendations as it looks to boost engagement and retain users.

Demand for advertisement spots is on a rebound after economic uncertainty forced companies to trim ad spending. Hospitality, travel and retail are among the sectors boosting ad spend.

A rebound in marketing spending helped NYT's digital advertising revenue grow 6.5% in the April-June period. The company rolled out advertising products across its bundle, including its games and sports news offering The Athletic, boosting digital ad revenue, chief executive Meredith Levien said.

Analysts and industry experts expect demand for advertising to increase in the second half of the year, as inflation cools.

NYT posted revenue of almost $591m for the second quarter. It added 180,000 digital-only subscribers in the second quarter, compared with 190,000 in the first quarter. It has a goal of 15 million subscribers by 2027.

• Reuters