Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza firm predicts no let-up in holiday travel boom

Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza-owner IHG expects room revenue growth to remain positive across its regions in the second half of 2023 "irrespective of any" economic pressures, with holiday travel showing no sign of cooling.

The hotel group raised its dividend by 10% after reporting 27% jump in operating profit from reportable segments in the six months to June 30. It did not specify second-quarter profit numbers for the quarter.

IHG's global revenue per available room, a key performance indicator for the hotel industry, rose 17% in the second quarter, helped by higher room rates and a rebound in China.

Leisure travel has been booming since pandemic restrictions ended, with people willing to spend heavily on holidays despite rising living costs.

IHG's US peers Marriott and Hilton have both raised full-year results guidance.

Others in the travel sector, such as airlines, have also benefited, but some have warned of a potential slowdown as consumer finances become more strained in the face of high inflation and borrowing costs.

IHG's finance chief Michael Glover said the group was "not seeing demand slowing at all" in the US, its largest market.

There has been no broad resistance to high prices, though some US holiday resorts have seen room rates ease, IHG said, adding the average daily rate was up 7% in the first half.

"In the Americas and EMEAA [Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa] regions, leisure demand has remained buoyant and business and group travel continued to strengthen," said IHG's newly appointed chief executive and former Americas head Elie Maalouf, who replaced Keith Barr in July.

