Telus International to cut 2,000 jobs worldwide

Not yet known what impact there will be on the company's operations in Cork and Dublin
Telus International employs more than 2,000 people in Cork and Dublin following its acquisition of VoxPro in 2017 and employs more than 76,000 across its global operations.

Fri, 04 Aug, 2023 - 16:31
Alan Healy

Business services firm Telus said it is cutting 6,000 jobs across its global operations after posting a second-quarter profit that missed analysts' estimates

In a statement, the Canadian firm said 4,000 reductions will be made at Telus with a further 2,000 jobs being cut at Telus International.

The company has yet to specify where the cuts will be made but said job reductions will include offers of early retirement and voluntary departure packages. 

Telus International has already made job cuts at their operations in Cork this year. The Department of Enterprise confirmed to the Irish Examiner that it received collective redundancy notifications in relation to potential redundancies at the company on three separate dates between February and May 2023.

A spokesperson for the department old the Irish Examiner it had received a further collective redundancy notification in relation to potential redundancies at Voxpro Limited T/A Telus International Limited on 20 July 20. 

"Given the scale of this program, we now expect incremental restructuring investments of up to $475m (€323m) in 2023," the company said in its quarterly earnings report. "The program we are announcing today will yield expected cumulative annual cost savings of more than $325m (€221m).”

