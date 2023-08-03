IKEA launches six new pick-up points with sites in Cork, Limerick and Waterford 

Furniture giant IKEA is launching six new mobile pick-up points across Ireland as part of further expansion plans, with locations across Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

In a deal with Tesco Ireland, as of Friday, August 4th, three new sites will launch in supermarket stores across Youghal in Cork, Newcastle West in Limerick, and Ballinasloe in Galway.

The new pick-up points will be located in a number of the supermarket's car parks and follows a pilot run of three locations in Mitchelstown in Cork, Drogheda in Louth and Nass in Kildare, which opened in May.

In addition, a gradual rollout will see three further sites go live in the coming weeks in Tesco Tramore in Waterford, Clonmel in Tipperary and Distillery Road in Wexford.

Following the partnership, when placing an order online, customers will go through the usual checkout option and select the collection service for their local Tesco. Following signage within the Tesco car park, customers will arrive at a designated pick-up point at their chosen date and time and meet with a delivery driver who will hand their order over to them.

Earlier this year, IKEA unveiled its first Customer Distribution Centre in west Dublin, with the 450,000 square foot facility set to open in early next year. Creating 120 jobs, the new centre will allow IKEA to process online orders directly from Ireland, enhancing its product availability for customers.

In addition to the new facility, IKEA has opened its latest plan and order point in Cork's Douglas Village Shopping Centre, marking its fourth in Ireland within the past 12 months.

The new facility will join the existing locations in Drogheda, Naas, and St. Stephen's Green, with more planned to open by the end of the year.

Speaking on the launch of its new pick-up points, Martyn Allan, Market Manager in Ireland, said, "Collaborating with Tesco Ireland to test-and-trial collection services across key locations in Ireland is a real source of pride for us.

"We’re also delighted to finally be able to provide a free delivery option for customers for orders over €200."

Arlene Maguire, Head of Property Acquisitions and Asset Management, Tesco Ireland said, “We’re pleased to expand our partnership with IKEA Ireland. Some months into this partnership, we are seeing just how convenient this offering is for customers, who are pairing picking up their IKEA order with doing their weekly shop."