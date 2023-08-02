Panadol-maker Haleon raises revenue forecast following high demand

Haleon, which makes Panadol painkillers at its manufacturing facility in Waterford, lifted its revenue forecast following price increases.

The Sensodyne toothpaste maker also raised its full-year sales predictions after revenues rose 10% in the first six months as consumers stocked up on over-the-counter brands.

Revenue should rise by 7% to 8% this year, Haleon said. The previous forecast was for growth of 4% to 6%. Pain relief brands such as Voltaren and Fenbid have been performing well.

The company also forecast 9% to 11% growth in adjusted operating profit at constant currencies for the full year.

The consumer health business demerged from drug giant GSK last summer and is looking to sell some non-core brands and streamline its portfolio under CEO Brian McNamara.

It is also running a programme to cut costs by £300m (€348m) annually over the next three years.

Mr McNamara said he saw a “big opportunity” to simplify Haleon’s businesses, though he declined to say how many job cuts that may entail.

Haleon said it agreed to sell its ringworm and athletes foot treatment Lamisil to Karo Healthcare for £235m. Haleon, however, is not planning a major divestment programme, Mr McNamara said.

The stock fell by 3% following the trading update. The company’s shares have been under pressure due to potential share sales by Pfizer and GSK, which own large minority stakes. That is overshadowing the improved outlook, analysts said.

First-half revenue from vitamins, supplements and minerals fell 0.5% after covid-19 led to “tremendous spikes” in demand last year for brands like Emergen-C vitamin C products.

• Additional reporting by the Irish Examiner