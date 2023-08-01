Limerick engineering firm expands outside of Europe with new Cape Town office 

Limerick-headquartered firm, Kirby Group Engineering has officially opened its first office outside of Europe, expanding its operations to Cape Town, South Africa.

Founded almost sixty years ago by Tom and Michael Kirby in Thomondgate, Limerick, the family-run business has since grown to be a major provider of mechanical and electrical engineering, now employing more than 1400 staff.

The group currently operates across nine European countries and last year, recorded a turnover in excess of €454m.

Its newest office in Cape Town is expected to increase its employee headcount to 30 by the end of this year, with that number expected to grow further in 2024.

Attending the office's official opening in South Africa, Tánaiste, Micheál Martin said he was "delighted" to see the continued growth of an Irish company, adding, "Establishing a presence in South Africa offers many benefits to a company such as Kirby and I’d like to wish you every success as you build further on a great Irish business story.

"Ireland’s business and trade links with South Africa are strong and growing, and Kirby is very much at the forefront of that growth.”

The management team of the Limerick-founded firm cited a number of reasons for its selection of Cape Town, namely, the region's workforce, the high standard of education among graduates, the lack of a language barrier and South Africa's similar time zone to Ireland.

The company’s Cape Town team will be made up of engineers, quantity surveyors, talent acquisition specialists and others who can all contribute to projects on an off-site basis.

"This is a landmark day for Kirby Group Engineering," said group executive chairman, Jimmy Kirby.

"Our firm has recorded significant growth in recent years, thanks to the hard work and dedication of our team and the trust placed in us by our valued customers. Expansion outside the EU and into South Africa represents a great opportunity to access local talent here and is a statement of confidence in the future of this company."

“Commercial ties between Ireland and South Africa have continued to expand in recent years," said Enterprise Ireland’s Country Manager for South Africa Nicola Kelly.

"Kirby’s decision to establish a base here in vibrant Cape Town is very welcome news and is a real vote of confidence as they continue to deliver large, complex projects for major international clients.”