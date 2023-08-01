Killarney's Tricel marks further expansion with acquisition of Cavan firm

Kerry engineering firm, Tricel Group has marked yet another acquisition with its purchase of Cavan's Gem Oils Ltd for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 1973 by Con and Anne Stack, the family-owned Killarney company initially produced glass-reinforced plastics for the local community. Throughout its fifty years in operation, the firm has expanded across Ireland and further afield, marking its fourth acquisition of an international company in June this year.

Its most recent purchase, Gem Oils, specialises in the supply of lubricants, greases and related products, with the family-owned business recently marking over 60 years in operation.

Serving the automotive, agricultural, industrial, food & marine and commercial industries, the firm owns the country's largest lubricating oil storage facility and operates across the island of Ireland.

"This acquisition enhances our position in the Irish lubricant market, allowing the Tricel group to gain access to new markets, expand its distribution networks and enhance its technological capabilities," said chief executive of Tricel, Mike Stack.

Through significant growth during the 1990s and 2000s, the company has expanded its exports, now providing solutions across over 50 countries, followed by several successful expansions which have led to a number of manufacturing facilities throughout the UK and Europe.

Still led by the Stack family, it comprises 15 companies across Europe, with six manufacturing operations. It employs more than 600 people supplying a range of products including storage tanks, pumps, sewage treatment tanks, construction products, and lubricants.

“A family-owned business is a natural fit with our company” Helen Milligan, managing director of Gem Oils explained.

"Tricel gives us the opportunity to take our operations and product offerings to the next level. Gem Oils look forward to continuing to make this our top priority into the future within the Tricel Group."