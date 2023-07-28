Aer Lingus parent IAG beats forecasts, but 'mindful' of uncertainty ahead

Aer Lingus has posted an operating profit of €40m in the first six months of 2023, helped by growth in its US markets and rising demand for short-haul European flights.

It is up from a loss of €83m in the same period last year, however, it remains just half of its pre-pandemic levels.

Rising demand also saw a full recovery in Aer Lingus passenger numbers in the first half of 2023 and were slightly above 2019 levels, its parent company said.

Benefitting from growth in its transatlantic markets, the airline began new routes to a number of US cities such as Cleveland, Ohio and recommenced flying to Hartford, Connecticut.

European short-haul flights also performed strongly, with "sun destinations” in high demand.

Aer Lingus' parent company, IAG's quarterly profit beat analyst forecasts by 40% and said the outlook for summer travel was encouraging, although it warned it was "mindful" of uncertainty in the wider economy.

IAG, which also owns British Airways and Vueling, did not provide an update on its full-year guidance. It had said in May it expected annual profit above the top end of a €1.8bn to €2.3bn range.

Leisure travel has boomed since pandemic restrictions ended last year, driving up ticket prices and helping deliver huge profits for airlines despite the squeeze on household incomes from high inflation and rising interest rates.

Rival Air France-KLM also reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings.

But there are early signs that that momentum could be slowing and the winter could be tougher.

IAG said in its statement that while there was no sign of weakness in forward bookings it was "mindful of wider uncertainties that might affect the full year".

This week, Ryanair was cautious on demand for the rest of 2023, saying fares for passengers booking close to their departure dates softened from late June.

IAG said it was 30% booked for the October-December period, which is typical for this time of year and for now, its focus was on delivering resilient operations over the summer given the air traffic control and labour dispute challenges in Europe.

For the three months to the end of June, the group recorded an operating profit before exceptional items of €1.25bn, compared with the €895m analysts were on average expecting.

Additional reporting from Reuters.