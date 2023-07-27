Shell pledges additional shares buybacks and hikes dividend as profit drops

Decline in oil and gas prices dragged earnings lower
Shell pledges additional shares buybacks and hikes dividend as profit drops

Thu, 27 Jul, 2023 - 12:51

Shell's second-quarter profit fell from the highs seen last year but the company pledged extra share buybacks and raised its dividend.

The results are broadly in line with industry peers Chevron and Equinor, where the decline in oil and gas prices dragged earnings lower even as production increased. 

Shell also reported a drop in the performance of its gas-trading unit, which in previous quarters generated big returns diverting cargoes of liquefied natural gas, or LNG, to Europe.

The oil major said it would buy back $3bn (€3.3bn) worth of shares over the next three months and at least $2.5bn after that. That’s slightly ahead of the $5bn of repurchases pledged for the second half. 

Shell also increased its dividend as previously announced. “Today we are delivering on our capital markets day commitment of a 15% dividend increase,” Shell chief executive Wael Sawan said in a statement. ”We are going further on our buyback guidance.” 

Analysts’ assessments of the earnings ranged from muted to negative. The buyback was in line with expectations but Shell’s operational guidance suggested some downside to consensus estimates for the third quarter, said Jefferies analyst Giacomo Romeo. 

Adjusted net income in the second quarter was $5.07bn, down from $9.64bn a year earlier and missing the average analyst estimate of $5.61bn. 

Earnings from the integrated gas segment dropped sharply “due to seasonality and fewer optimisation opportunities”, amid lower prices, the company said.

Shell’s new CEO has continued his predecessor Ben van Beurden’s commitment to grow shareholder payouts, which were slashed in the early stages of the covid-19 pandemic. 

Mr Sawan is also trying to narrow the valuation gap with Chevron and Exxon Mobil while refocusing the company on the higher returns of its core oil and gas business. 

• Bloomberg

Bord Gáis post €30m operating loss despite €870m rise in parent company profits

