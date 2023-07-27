Ballygowan and MiWadi owner sees revenue exceed €550m in latest quarter

The company's Irish business benefitted from positive price and mix, and volume growth, with its international sector seeing growth of 13%
Ballygowan and MiWadi owner sees revenue exceed €550m in latest quarter

Trading in the quarter has been strong, with revenue increasing 9.9%, driven by positive price/mix and volume growth

Thu, 27 Jul, 2023 - 09:56
Emer Walsh

Drinks group Britvic saw trade volumes rise by just under 10% following a "strong" trading quarter, driven by a robust period of positive volume growth and pricing.

The MiWadi and Ballygowan owner said it expected its full-year revenue and profit to be within the range of current market expectations, with chief executive, Simon Litherland adding that consumer demand remained buoyant ahead of key summer trading.

In the group's third quarter, it recorded revenue of £476.7m (€556m), with its international sector, which includes Ireland, rising by 13.3%. 

In addition, the company's Irish business benefitted from positive price and mix, and volume growth. The French business saw soft volumes, which was offset by pricing and mix.

Trading in the group's UK market rose by more than 10%, with Brazil the only market to see growth fall, decreasing by 1.9% in the quarter.

The group also noted two new acquisitions, Jimmy’s Iced Coffee in Britain, and energy brand Extra Power in Brazil, which it said will "accelerate its strong growth trajectory."

Founded in 2010, Jimmy’s Iced Coffee is the fastest-growing brand in the UK ready-to-drink iced coffee category, with Extra Power holding a 42% market share in its core regions near the Brazilian capital.

“Trading in the quarter has been strong, with revenue increasing 9.9%, driven by positive price/mix and volume growth," said Mr Litherland.

"Consumer demand for our portfolio of leading brands remains buoyant ahead of the key summer trading period. We expect to deliver full year revenue and profit within the range of current market expectations."

More in this section

Pharma services firm Hvivo shares jump 5% as orderbook grows Pharma services firm Hvivo shares jump 5% as orderbook grows
Stylish red head millennial wearing a hat going shopping inside of a mall Shop discounts to be 'put under spotlight' as watchdog warns against 'concerning' business practices
Bank of Ireland announce new mortgage rate rises from today Bank of Ireland announce new mortgage rate rises from today
<p>Last year, Bord Gais' parent company, Centrica, posted record-high profits amid an ongoing energy crisis, reporting earnings of €3.7bn for 2022.</p>

Bord Gais post €30m operating loss following 'challenging' six months

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd