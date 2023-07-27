Bord Gais post €30m operating loss following 'challenging' six months

Bord Gais recorded an operating loss of €30m in the first six months of 2023 which it says is a "direct consequence" of pricing pressures in the retail supply market.

Posting profits of €40m in the same period last year, the energy provider said its retail side "continued to be challenged in the first six months of the year," but was offset by the performance of its infrastructure and trading sides.

The company, which controls more than 40% of the residential gas market in the Republic, said that despite market conditions, it was confident in yielding positive results in the long term.

Last year, Bord Gais' parent company, Centrica, posted record-high profits amid an ongoing energy crisis, reporting earnings of €3.7bn for 2022.

However, the company, which also owns Whitegate power station in Cork and British Gas in the UK, said it made a loss on its Bord Gáis retail business, blaming the "higher bad debt and lower customer consumption from warmer weather" and insisted that it was running its Irish business efficiently.

In addition, the company absorbed €60m in losses in its residential supply business in the Republic, adding that it "shielded customers from some of the worst increases in energy prices".

With more than 525,000 Bord Gáis customers in the Republic, the record profits of its parent company put the spotlight back on the operations of energy giants, especially after wholesale energy prices started fell from their peaks last summer.

Following its operating loss, managing director of Bord Gais, Dave Kirwan said the provider "recognises the need to support vulnerable customers," adding that it had established an energy support fund which has provided €2m to vulnerable customers in the first six months of this year.

Mr Kirwan also noted the work that has commenced on two "state-of-the-art, hydrogen-ready, 100MW flexible" gas peaking plants in Athlone and Dublin, with these projects representing "a significant investment of over €300m."

"Bord Gáis Energy remains committed to providing reliable and affordable energy solutions for our customers," Mr Kirwan concluded. "Despite the challenges posed by market conditions, we are confident that our strategic investments and customer-centric approach will continue to yield positive results in the long term."