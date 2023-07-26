Shop discounts to be 'put under spotlight' as watchdog warns against 'concerning' business practices

The CCPC said its engagement phase with businesses is "now over," adding that sales pricing is now an "engagement priority" 
Shop discounts to be 'put under spotlight' as watchdog warns against 'concerning' business practices

According to the CCPC, a number of traders have not yet changed their practices around price reduction announcements following the introduction of the new rules last year.

Wed, 26 Jul, 2023 - 13:32
Emer Walsh

A consumer watchdog has warned businesses that they will be watching this year to ensure sales discounts are genuine and shoppers are not misled following new rules implemented last year.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) said they will not allow consumers to be mistreated and made to believe they're getting a better deal than they are, with the watchdog outlining clear-cut requirements to businesses for the use of discounts.

“A discount must be a real discount," said Mr Kevin O'Brien of the CCPC. "Most announcements such as "sales" prices, "special offers" or "Black Friday offers" that create the impression of a price reduction fall within the scope of the rules." 

By law, when a business makes price reduction announcements, they must display the lowest price a product was on sale for in the previous 30 days, and base the discount on this price alone.

"Concerning practices"

Responsible for market surveillance and enforcing consumer protection laws, the CCPC undertook an analysis of pricing data of businesses late last year and into early 2023, with Mr O'Brien saying the analysis showed "a number of concerning pricing practices."

According to the CCPC, a number of traders have not yet changed their practices around price reduction announcements following the introduction of the new rules last year.

Some of the issues the CCPC found included:

  • not using the lowest price applied to the product in the previous 30 days before the price of the product was reduced
  • indicating a previous selling/prior price in a price reduction advertisement which never applied to the product in question

  • indicating a recommended retail price only and presenting this price as having previously applied to the product in question.

Engagement phase 'now over'

"Up until now, the CCPC has been engaging with businesses to inform them of their new obligations," Mr O'Brien added. 

"Businesses have been given ample opportunity to get their house in order. This engagement phase is now over and sales pricing is now an enforcement priority for the CCPC.”

"If we find any offers which mislead consumers, we will be engaging with businesses and taking enforcement action where necessary.”

More in this section

Bank of Ireland announce new mortgage rate rises from today Bank of Ireland announce new mortgage rate rises from today
Closed Down Empty Shop Corporate insolvencies up 30% as end of pandemic supports bring numbers back to 2019 levels
Irish healthcare company Uniphar posts organic profit growth of 5% Irish healthcare company Uniphar posts organic profit growth of 5%
<p>Hvivo said it expects to achieve its revenue guidance for 2023 despite industry wide delays in UK clinical trial approvals by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Authority (MHRA).</p>

Pharma services firm Hvivo shares jump 5% as orderbook grows

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd