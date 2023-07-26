Drugmaker GSK raises outlook and looks to new medicines to fuel growth

Drugmaker GSK raised its guidance for the year after a strong start to 2023, as it prepares to begin selling one of the first vaccines to prevent a common respiratory virus.
Sales will likely increase by as much as 10% and earnings per share by as much as 17% this year, the firm said, helped by the success of its blockbuster vaccine for shingles.
CEO Emma Walmsley is attempting to prove GSK can go it alone as a pharma business after splitting from the consumer-products unit that made Centrum vitamins last year.
The drugmaker has been under pressure to replenish its pipeline as it faces patent expirations for products including one of its key HIV drugs.
New medicines set to start generating revenues include Arexvy, the respiratory syncytial virus vaccine for older adults cleared for sale in the US, the UK and the EU in recent months.
Earnings per share last quarter rose to 39 pence (44 cents) excluding some costs, beating analysts’ estimates of 35 pence.
The prior forecast was for sales to rise as much as 8% this year and earnings excluding some costs as much as 15%, GSK said. The guidance doesn’t include revenues from covid-19 products.
- Bloomberg