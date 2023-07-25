British government vows to stick to petrol car sales ban to calm investors

Housing secretary Michael Gove said timeline of 2030 for ban was guaranteed
British government vows to stick to petrol car sales ban to calm investors

British housing secretary Michael Gove said the government will continue with plans to institute the ban on petrol car sales from 2030, confirming the timeline was immovable. Picture: Lucy North/PA Wire

Tue, 25 Jul, 2023 - 14:38
Alex Wickham

The British government vowed to stick to its timeline on banning the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 in an attempt to reassure businesses and investors in the electric vehicle industry.

It comes after prime minister Rishi Sunak appeared to waver on the policy in recent days when asked about it by broadcasters. Another minister, Andrew Mitchell, had also cast doubt on the deadline.

However, when asked by Times Radio if the timing of the ban was immovable Michael Gove, the British housing secretary, on Tuesday replied “yes”.

Asked later by Sky News if that was an “absolute guarantee,” Gove again replied: “Yes.” 

Sunak has faced increased pressure from members of his own Conservative Party to water down his pledges geared toward eliminating the UK’s net carbon emissions by 2050 in the wake of a special election last week in which the Tories unexpectedly eked a narrow victory over Labour after campaigning against local restrictions on vehicle emissions.

The 2030 ban — as well as a generous government subsidy — formed the backdrop of Indian conglomerate Tata Group’s decision to plough £4bn into a new electric car battery plant in the UK last week.

The government is trying to encourage more companies to build so-called “gigafactories” in the UK.

The Tata Group is the parent company of the British car maker Jaguar.

While the government might be sticking to that timeframe, Mr Gove did suggest they may review the pace of its rollout of low-carbon domestic heating systems, such as heat pumps, in lieu of gas boilers. He said they did not want people paying "excessive sums" during a cost of living crisis. 

Asked about a policy to require all new homes to use such systems from 2025, Gove told Times Radio that is one area “I do think that we need to review again”, while stressing that new housing “should meet net zero standards”.

The government’s 2025 mandate on heating systems for new homes aims to help grow the market in heat pumps to some 600,000 installations a year by 2028. The government also aims for new heating systems installed in all homes to be low carbon from 2035 — or in the case of gas boilers, capable of at least being converted to use hydrogen.

• Bloomberg

Read More

London court dismisses climate case against Shell

SUSTAINABILITY & CLIMATE

Check out our Sustainability and Climate Change Hub where you will find the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on this topic from across the various Irish Examiner topic desks and their team of specialist writers and columnists.

More in this section

Closeup of vegetables being served in school lunch line Compass shares fall as catering giant disappoints investors on profit outlook
Nestle SA Products Ahead Of Earnings Nestlé and Danone price hikes may put them on France's inflation watch list
Shannon Airport traffic rallies with record passenger numbers despite cost pressures Shannon Airport traffic rallies with record passenger numbers despite cost pressures
EVs#Climate ChangePlace: UK
<p>Interest in Adidas Samba shoes has surged worldwide</p>

Adidas and Puma to re-release classic shoes to take on Nike

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd