Larry Goodman's bid to put Barryroe into administration is set for High Court hearing

Beef baron Larry Goodman’s bid to put West Cork oil and gas exploration firm Barryroe Offshore Energy into administration is set for a High Court hearing on July 31, the company said in a statement.

Barryroe immediately adjourned its EGM this morning following a petition that was submitted to the High Court last week by one of the company’s main shareholders, Mr Goodman’s Vevan, to appoint an examiner to the oil firm.