Larry Goodman's bid to put Barryroe into administration is set for High Court hearing

Beef baron Larry Goodman’s bid to put West Cork oil and gas exploration firm Barryroe Offshore Energy into administration is set for a High Court hearing on July 31, the company said in a statement.
Barryroe immediately adjourned its EGM this morning following a petition that was submitted to the High Court last week by one of the company’s main shareholders, Mr Goodman’s Vevan, to appoint an examiner to the oil firm.
In a statement, Barryroe said “a further notice will be issued to shareholders following the decision of the High Court as regards the petition”.
Shareholders gathered at the meeting with an expectation that they would vote on putting the company into liquidation.