Irish aircraft lessor Avolon profits surge to €68m

Elsewhere in the aviation industry, British airline EasyJet posted a record pretax profit of £203m for its third quarter, above analysts' forecasts, on the back of an ongoing rebound in summer travel demand and limited disruption despite ongoing strikes.
Andy Cronin, CEO of Irish aircraft leasing firm Avolon, which agreed 31 lease transactions in the last quarter, comprising new aircraft leases, follow-on leases and lease extensions.

Thu, 20 Jul, 2023 - 08:35
Cáit Caden

Irish aircraft lessor Avolon posted a nine fold increase in profits in the June quarter amid a booming aircraft market.

In a trading update, Avolon said profits reached €68m and the frim saw a 14% increase in lease revenue year-on-year to €546m.

CEO of Avolon Andy Cronin said the company’s long-term profitability will be driven by “increased trading and sale and leaseback activity, along with placement from our order book at attractive lease rates”.

Avolon agreed 31 lease transactions in the last quarter, comprising new aircraft leases, follow-on leases and lease extensions. The company ended Q2 with a fleet of 875 aircraft.

Mr Cronin said Avolon’s commitment to Boeing for 40 new 737 MAX aircraft and Airbus reflects company “confidence in the future outlook of the industry and our customers’ demand for additional aircraft to meet future growth plans in an undersupplied market”.

Elsewhere in the aviation industry, British airline EasyJet posted a record pretax profit of £203m (€233m) for its third quarter, above analysts' forecasts, on the back of an ongoing rebound in summer travel demand and limited disruption despite ongoing strikes.

Airlines in Europe are set to report strong earnings this quarter as post-pandemic travel demand continues to drive bookings across the continent at similar levels to 2019, with growth projected to continue into the winter.

The airline said it also expected to report record pretax profit for its fourth quarter, the July to September period, as costs per seat flattened with oil prices stabilising.

Ticket yields soared 22% year-on-year.

- Additional reporting by Reuters

