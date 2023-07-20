Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Teagasc, LK Shields, EssenceMediacom, Walkers, Wisetek and Leinster Rugby.

Niall Kerins has been appointed as a cattle specialist with Teagasc in Moorepark, covering the south-west of the country. Niall is from a drystock farming background in Kerry. He is currently a Teagasc business and technology drystock advisor in the Kerry/Limerick advisory region. He previously worked as Drystock advisor based in Kilrush in Co Clare and as a dairy advisor in Listowel Co Kerry. He has also worked for the national co-op Farm Relief Services as a GLAS and TAMS planner for farmers. He holds a BSc in Agriculture from MTU, and a BSc in Land Management from SETU, and a Masters in Agricultural Extension and Innovation from UCD/Skillnet.

Jennifer McGuire, partner with law firm LK Shields, has been appointed as the firm’s new head of mergers and acquisitions. She was promoted to partner in 2012 and brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record to her new role, notably advising leading companies and private shareholders on all aspects of corporate and commercial law, specialising in M&A. She has worked on several large, high profile and complex transactions in Ireland, the UK, central and eastern Europe, the Caribbean/Central America, the Pacific Rim, the Middle East and China. Jennifer is continuously highly recommended by independent legal directories Chambers and Partners and Legal 500.

Kieran Lynch has been appointed as an account director with media planning and buying agency EssenceMediacom Ireland. In his new role, Kieran will play a leading role across a number of agency accounts including the Sky Ireland account. Kieran joins from Carat, where he served as account director. He has also previously served as senior client manager with Starcom, and as account manager with MEC. Kieran holds a degree in Economics and Business from UCD. He also holds a European Advertising Certificate from the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland. “I look forward to working with the roster of brands the agency counts among its clients,” said Kieran.

Eoin Ryan has been promoted to partner in the corporate team with law firm Walkers in Ireland. Eoin advises clients on corporate / M&A, commercial and restructuring matters. He joined Walkers as an associate in 2016 and has been recognised by Legal 500 and IFLR. Jennifer Brady and Michael Dyulgerov, in the firm’s asset management and investment funds group, have also been promoted to Of Counsel. Both Jennifer and Michael joined the firm as associates in 2017 and are part of the firm's global investment funds group. Other new promotions include Charlotte Chestnutt, Clare Mannion, Aengus Gormley, Maria Pule, Colm Ó Murchadha, Sean Cleary and Laura Quinn.

Peter Doscas has been appointed as VP of global sales with Wisetek, a specialist in ITAD, data destruction, technology reuse and manufacturing services. Peter has over 25 years of experience in senior sales roles in the USA, notably as director of sales for South-East and West Territories for US tech firm Progress Software, as director for Americas Storage Sales with IBM, and as VP of enterprise solutions sales with Pitney Bowes, as well as in senior roles with Gerber Technology and with MarketsandMarkets. He holds an Executive MBA from Harvard Business School and a degree in Business Admin and Computer Science from St Michael’s College in Vermont.

Guy Easterby has been appointed as chief operating officer (COO) with Leinster Rugby, a first of its kind role. He has been head of rugby operations since 2015. He won 64 caps for Leinster Rugby across two spells at the club, and played for Ireland 28 times. He was appointed chief scout in 2008, becoming senior team manager in 2010. He will report to Shane Nolan, CEO of Leinster Rugby. "There will be quite a bit of overlap with my current role but also some growth into a more strategic position, working closely with Shane and the rest of the management team,” said Guy.