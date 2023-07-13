Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with National Climate Delegation, Heneghan Strategic Communications, Indra, SYS Group, eir Wholesale and Emirates Ireland.

Jenny Salmon has been appointed as the new climate youth delegate for 2023-2024 to the National Climate Delegation, representing the Ministry for Environment, Climate and Communications and the National Youth Council of Ireland. A Law student in Trinity College Dublin, Jenny was previously NGO Concern Worldwide’s youth climate ambassador at COP27. Jenny will join the National Climate Delegation for 2023/2024, and she will join current climate youth delegate, Oileán Carter-Stritch, as she completes the remainder of her term. The purpose of the Climate Youth Delegate Programme is to ensure that young people’s knowledge on international climate policy and processes informs the work of Ireland’s National Climate Delegation.

Rory Sweeney has been appointed as a senior account manager with Heneghan Strategic Communications. Rory has over six years’ experience in public relations and has previously worked for two senior Government Ministers. In his new role, he advises clients including ABP Food Group, ABM Ireland, Actavo, The Ireland Funds, SYS Group, the Veterinary Council of Ireland, Essence Mediacom, Carbon Collect and Conduent Transportation. A native of County Donegal, he holds a Masters in PR and a BA in History and Politics from UCD. The Heneghan Strategic Communications agency’s client gains so far in 2023 include FR Kelly, Conduent, Age Friendly Ireland and SYS Group.

Sofía Collado Echaure has been appointed as human resources director with Indra, the Spanish technology firm which manages the toll interoperability management platform for Ireland’s 11 motorways for Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII). Sofia will led HR across all of Indra’s regions. With the firm since 2018 as HR director of Minsait, she was previously director of human capital for Europe with Russell Reynolds Associates. She also led professional development for Iberia at McKinsey & Co, and was a business consultant at Bain & Co. She holds a degree in Business Admin and Management from University of Comillas and an MBA from IESE-University of Navarre.

Kevin McCarthy has been appointed as a senior financial planner with SYS Group. The Nenagh-based financial services group also has offices in Dublin, Cork and Waterford. Kevin brings 30 years of financial services experience. He began his career with Bank of Ireland in the chief accountants department in Dublin, rising to insurance and investment manager. He also worked in a senior role with KBC Bank Ireland. Kevin is one of six new appointments at SYS Group, bringing their total staff numbers to 41. ‘’I am greatly looking forward to joining SYS Group chief executive Tony Delaney and the team to continue their success,” Kevin said.

Maeve O'Malley has been appointed as managing director of open eir Wholesale, the largest wholesale telecommunications operator in Ireland. She will be responsible for creating a high performing, customer centric organisation and delivering innovation. She brings 24 years of telecoms experience. She has worked with national and global brands including Vodafone Ireland, Vodafone Australia and AIB Bank. Maeve joined eir Ireland in 2013 and has built a reputation as a strong commercial leader with a track record for delivering results. She holds a degree in International Marketing and Languages from DCU, as well as a Masters in Marketing from the Smurfit Business School.

Anita Thomas has been appointed as the country manager for the airline Emirates in Ireland. She joined Emirates when it launched its first flight between Dublin and Dubai in January 2012. She succeeds Enda Corneille and Thani Al Ansari, interim country manager, and brings 30 years of aviation industry experience to the role. She started her career in Ryanair in 1992 and has worked for a number of international carriers in the UK and Ireland. Over the past ten years, Anita has helped to grow Emirates’ corporate business in Ireland. She will lead sales performance across both passenger and cargo traffic along with airport operations in Dublin.