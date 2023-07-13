Bulmers owner C&C report 10% growth in sale revenue following period of 'significant challenges'

Net sales revenue for the C&C Group's branded businesses grew more than 10% in the four months to the end of June following a period of significant challenges for the company.

Ahead of its Annual General Meeting which will be held at 11 am on Thursday, the Group announced its core brands, principally Tennents and Bulmers, were up 9% in the same period, with each product continuing to grow strategy share.

Following a turbulent period which saw the sudden resignation of the company's chief financial officer as well as a €25m fine in the UK related to the delayed implementation of a system upgrade, the group reported progress in resolving these issues, adding that it was "consistent with its immediate objectives."

The Group added that the system implementation "is a key step in the digital transformation and optimisation of the business, which will enable the consolidation and standardisation of processes across the Group."

Speaking last May, the Group explained that the €25m charge related to “the implementation of a complex Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system upgrade” in its Matthew Clark and Bibendum drinks businesses.

“The implementation process has taken longer and been significantly more challenging and disruptive than originally envisaged, with a consequent material impact on service and profitability within MCB,” the company said.

Following the one-off charge, C&C said its leverage would "temporarily increase," however, it expected it to be within the Group’s leverage target range of 1.5x to 2x for the end of the financial year in February 2024.

"The potential for returns of capital will be kept under review having regard to a range of factors including wider economic indicators, market conditions and progress in restoring margins," the Group announced.

Furthermore, the Group is still actively recruiting for a new CFO following the resignation of David Forde last May, with C&C saying an update will be provided "in due course."

The company did, however, announce the appointment of Angela Bromfield as an independent Non-Executive Director, effective from the conclusion of today’s 2023 AGM.

“We are pleased with the start our branded business has made in FY2024," said Patrick McMahon, Group Chief Executive Officer. "We are also reporting progress on the resolution of the ERP system implementation issues."

"However, the Group’s performance is not at the level we planned, because of the ERP issues, and resolving them fully remains our immediate objective and focus”.