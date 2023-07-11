Limerick's Beacon Hospital to double clinic size following one year anniversary 

The clinic recently announced a doubling of its workforce, with its newest expansion expected to further grow staff numbers 
Limerick's Beacon Hospital to double clinic size following one year anniversary 

John Kiely, Limerick Senior Hurling Manager with Helen McCormack, Beacon Limerick Director. Pic: Don Moloney

Tue, 11 Jul, 2023 - 17:23
Emer Walsh

Limerick diagnostic and health screening centre, Beacon has announced plans to double the size of its clinic as it marks one year since opening its doors on Barrington Street.

It follows a doubling of staff numbers since its establishment, along with the joining of several new consultants. Its expansion has also seen the centre extend its facilities, now providing vascular and endocrinology services on top of its cardiology and diagnostic offerings.

Pending approval of planning permission, the clinic will double its size as well as see staff numbers double once more, with the addition of an MRI machine which is expected to be fully operational by 2024.

“Beacon Limerick has grown considerably since opening a year ago, and we have been successful in expanding the services provided and doubling the number of staff," said chief executive of Beacon Hospital, Michael Cullen.

"We have plans to double the size of the clinic in the next year, double the number of staff again and add an MRI machine, as we continue growth."

Based primarily in Sandyford in Dublin, Beacon completed its expansion in Limerick in May 2022, with the company treating over 207,000 patients last year across all areas of medicine and surgery.

According to its most recent financial statement filed to the Company Registrations Office, Beacon Hospital earned revenue of €188.5m, generating the profit before tax of €4.4m.

In 2021, the company employed more than 1,200 staff members, with that number since growing to 1,600 healthcare professionals and upwards of 300 consultants.

More in this section

Ulster Bank to appeal tracker mortgage ruling Ulster Bank to appeal tracker mortgage ruling
Amazon working conditions Amazon fights EU over ‘discriminatory’ online content rules
iphone sales Giant conglomerate Tata closes in on deal to become first Indian iPhone maker
Limerick's Beacon Hospital to double clinic size following one year anniversary 

Microsoft to cut up to 70 Irish jobs in latest round of redundancies

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd