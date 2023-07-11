Limerick's Beacon Hospital to double clinic size following one year anniversary 

Limerick diagnostic and health screening centre, Beacon has announced plans to double the size of its clinic as it marks one year since opening its doors on Barrington Street.
It follows a doubling of staff numbers since its establishment, along with the joining of several new consultants. Its expansion has also seen the centre extend its facilities, now providing vascular and endocrinology services on top of its cardiology and diagnostic offerings.
Pending approval of planning permission, the clinic will double its size as well as see staff numbers double once more, with the addition of an MRI machine which is expected to be fully operational by 2024.
“Beacon Limerick has grown considerably since opening a year ago, and we have been successful in expanding the services provided and doubling the number of staff," said chief executive of Beacon Hospital, Michael Cullen.
"We have plans to double the size of the clinic in the next year, double the number of staff again and add an MRI machine, as we continue growth."
Based primarily in Sandyford in Dublin, Beacon completed its expansion in Limerick in May 2022, with the company treating over 207,000 patients last year across all areas of medicine and surgery.
According to its most recent financial statement filed to the Company Registrations Office, Beacon Hospital earned revenue of €188.5m, generating the profit before tax of €4.4m.
In 2021, the company employed more than 1,200 staff members, with that number since growing to 1,600 healthcare professionals and upwards of 300 consultants.