Taoglas chief executive inducted to entrepreneurial hall of fame 

Chief executive of Irish firm Taoglas, Dermot O'Shea, has been inducted into the New Frontiers entrepreneurial hall of fame at this year's hall of fame.

Taking place at South East Technological University (SETU), the ceremony took place with many members of the start-up community in attendance, with Mr O'Shea being recognised for his achievement in growing Taoglas to a €100m business.

With 10 locations including offices in Wexford, Taiwan and San Diego, the company, which specialises in antenna and Internet of Things (IoT) technology, employs more than 500 employees and has been in operation for almost 20 years.

Hailing from Enniscorthy in Wexford, Mr O'Shea earned a BSc, in Physics and Mathematics from UDC before being awarded a Post Graduate Diploma in Enterprise Development in 2006, when he participated in the South East Enterprise Platform Programme (SEEPP), currently known as New Frontiers.

The SETU New Frontiers entrepreneurial hall of fame recognises exceptional personal and entrepreneurial achievement, with the Taoglas CEO joining two prior hall of fame inductees, David Whelan of XR Engage in Waterford and Edward Hendrick of Sonru in Wexford.

Speaking on the achievement, Dermot said he was "truly humbled and delighted" to receive this award, adding that the course content of the programme was "valuable even after 20 years in business.”

At the event, Dermot shared his experiences of managing Taoglas through multiple stages of international growth and numerous product introductions and offered advice to the graduating SETU Waterford New Frontiers class of 2023.

New Frontiers Programme Director at SETU in Waterford, Eugene Crehan congratulated Dermot on his “visionary leadership of Taoglas, from his days as a participant on our New Frontiers programme in Waterford to a global multinational business and a leader in GPS and IOT connectivity”.