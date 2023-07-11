Kerry food producers receive €700k investment as part of seed round

Kerry-based protein bar producers, All Real Nutrition have received €700k from the Employment and Investment Incentive Scheme (EIIS) as part of a €1.65m seed round.

Founded in 2017 by Ross McDowell and Niall Harty, the pair began making protein bars under the brand 'Origin' in their kitchen, selling them at local farmers' markets before moving their operations to their Kerry factory, with the company's products now sold across Ireland.

Since its inception, the brand is now stocked in Tesco, SuperValu, Spar, Mace, Londis and Centra, and is now the second most popular health bar in the Irish market, showing strong year-on-year sales growth and establishing itself in some key retailers in the USA.

The investment forms part of The EIIS Innovation Fund from 2022 and includes additional investment by private investors from Quintas Capital and previous company investors as part of the round.

Speaking on the investment, Niall Harty, co-founder of All Real Nutrition said, “We are on a mission to change the protein bar market both in domestic and export markets, providing products that are actually healthy for the consumer while also making a positive impact on the planet.

"We are absolutely thrilled that Quintas Capital and their investors share this vision with us, and this partnership enables our team to bring All Real Nutrition to the next level of growth in Ireland and beyond.”

As part of this investment, Kevin Canning, Investment Director of The EIIS Innovation Fund will become an advisor to the company. Speaking on the announcement Kevin said, “We are delighted to have made this investment into All Real Nutrition.

"I am an avid fan of their bars and believe strongly in the company’s sustainable mission. The US expansion is particularly intriguing for us as investors as well as the company’s strong direct-to-consumer business”.