Cork medical company PMD Solutions joins programme to support UK's NHS 

Founded in 2011, PMD specialises in respiratory rate monitoring, with its device being used widely during the covid-19 pandemic
A general view of staff on a NHS hospital ward at Ealing Hospital in London. Picture date: Wednesday January 18, 2023.

Tue, 11 Jul, 2023 - 07:00
Emer Walsh

Cork medical devices company, PMD Solutions, has been selected as one of 17 digital health companies to take part in an accelerator programme by DigitalHealth.London.

Now in its seventh year, the accelerator is described as a competitive 12-month programme for companies with products or services with high potential to meet NHS and social care challenges.

Founded in 2011 by Myles Murray, PMD Solutions specialises in respiratory rate monitoring. 

Creating a breathing monitor which alerts hospital staff to early signs of respiratory distress, the device has been described by Mr Murray, as “the world’s first continuous and accurate discrete sensor that measures the mechanics of respiration”.

Used around the world during the covid-19 pandemic, the monitor has also been used to detect cases of sepsis and respiratory failure.

Speaking on the accelerator, Mr Murray called it "an exciting and rewarding opportunity," adding that the firm looked forward to supporting NHS London Trusts.

The Accelerator has previously supported 143 digital health companies across six cohorts and works with the companies over a 12-month period, giving support and advice and expert-led workshops and events.

Funded by Health Innovation Network in the UK, the Accelerator will also receive £185k from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund for some aspects of this programme.

Speaking on this year's chosen companies, Sara Nelson, Programme Director at DigitalHealth.London said, "The application process for this year’s programme was extremely competitive and as such, the final 17 companies truly are the ones to watch in the digital health space. We look forward to working with them over the next year to support the NHS and social care through digital transformation.”

