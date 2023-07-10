Start-up MedoSync raises more than €1m to break into European markets

MedoSync, a company set up to automate medical claims to free up capacity across the healthcare system, has raised €1.1m in the first part of a funding round.
The funding will be partly used to target healthcare providers, clinicians, and insurers in European markets. A primary target for the company is the €400bn German healthcare market.
“Bottlenecks and stoppages are quickly identified to reduce payment delays which unlocks capacity, giving administrative teams the space and opportunity to focus on higher-value work,” said MedoSync CEO and co-founder Martin Rochford.
MedoSync said it expects to raise a further €1m in a second round in Q4 under the Employment Investment Incentive Scheme (EIIS), allowing investors to claim up to 40% back in tax relief.
Contributors to the latest raise included returning investors Enrique Curran and JP Sisk.