Ryanair to fly new Cork to Paris route

Ryanair will fly a new, three-times-per-week service to Paris Beauvais this winter. The flight will commence on October 29 next.
It will commence as the current summer-only route operated by Air France between both cities comes to an end.
Head of Aviation Business Development at Cork Airport, Tara Finn said the new service significantly enhances connectivity with France and provides important access to Paris.
"For passengers across Munster and south Leinster, Ryanair will offer the best connectivity with Paris from the south of Ireland," she said.
Cork Airport is forecast to have its busiest year in its history in terms of international passengers with 2.7 million set to fly in and out of the Munster’s busiest airport this year.
The number of passengers through Cork Airport in the opening six months of the year was 1,292,000 million, up 7% on the same period in 2019. 280,500 passengers flew to and from Cork Airport in June 2023, which is 13% higher than June 2022.