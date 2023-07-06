Ikea rival Jysk plans to open a new warehouse in Ireland

Ikea rival Jysk has announced it will expand its presence in Ireland by opening a new distribution warehouse.
It is not yet clear exactly where the new centre will be based but it is set to open in Dublin as Jysk has called on property owners in that area to make them an offer.
“As our store footprint and customer base across Ireland and the UK continues to grow, now is the right time for us to develop a state-of-the-art logistics warehouse in Ireland to service this market and the UK,” said country director for Jysk UK and Ireland Roni Tuominen.
Jysk opened its first store in Ireland in 2019 and opened six new stores in Ireland in the last financial year. It now operates 21 stores in the Republic and has 256 employees in Ireland.
Jysk has become an international chain but the first store opened in Denmark in 1979. Today Jysk has more than 3,200 stores and 28,000 employees in 48 countries. Jysk is part of Lars Larsen Group, a family-owned company founded by the Danish tradesman Lars Larsen.
Jysk aims to have the new logistics warehouse operational by the second half of 2024.