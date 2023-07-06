Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with FTI Consulting, Esri Ireland, Community Finance Ireland, Ding, Football Association of Ireland and Crimson Tide.

Sarah Harte has been appointed as managing director in the strategic communications segment of global business advisory firm FTI Consulting. She joins from Twitter, where she was the global policy communications lead responsible for global strategy, working with public policy leadership and providing counsel to senior leadership and the C-suite. She is a communications specialist with more than a decade of global in-house experience across the private, public and not-for-profit sector. With FTI Consulting, she will focus on developing the firm’s integrated communications consulting services for clients. FTI also recently appointed Arnaud Cave as a director in the firm’s corporate governance, ESG and activism practice.

Jack Ffrench has been appointed as an account manager with Geographic Information Systems (GIS) specialist Esri Ireland. He will work with customers to deliver tailored GIS solutions and collaborate with Esri’s teams on new solutions. He joined Esri as a GIS consultant, working with clients using Esri’s ArcGIS technology. Prior to this, Jack was a technical lead for the 5*S Project at Maynooth University's Department of Geography, delivering GIS workshops, outreach lectures to Masters students. He has also worked as a GIS technician at ICON Group. Jack holds a BA in Geography and Business and an MSC in GIS and Remote Sensing, both from Maynooth University.

Mary Nohilly has been appointed as client relationship manager for Community Finance Ireland, a provider of social finance in Ireland and the UK. She brings 25 years of experience in finance and in working with charities and social enterprises. She has worked as un underwriter, business manager and lending specialist, notably in roles with Bank of Ireland and ANZ Bank in Australia. In 2022, CFI provided €8.5m in 135 social finance loans on the island of Ireland. CRFI provides funding to voluntary and community-led organisations, sports clubs, community projects, faith-based groups, and social enterprises. From 2016-22, CFI provided €55.1m in funds to 864 Irish projects.

Mark O’Donoghue has been appointed as CEO of mobile top-up platform Ding. He replaces Mark Roden, who will remain a director and advisor. Mr O’Donoghue brings more than 25 years in growing and scaling digital businesses. He was CEO of Inspired Schools Online, provider of full-time online education for children in over 100 countries. He worked with Hotcourses, before its sale to IDP Education. He also ran AVADO Learning delivering online learning programmes, and building learning content partnerships with Google, Tableau, and CIPD. He also worked in digital music with dotmusic, which was sold to BT Yahoo! Mark studied at Oxford University and holds an MBA from INSEAD.

Maeve McMahon has been appointed as an independent director on the board of the Football Association of Ireland on a two-year term. A native of Clare with a passionate interest in football, she replaces Gary Twohig on the FAI board. She brings extensive senior level experience in the retail banking and commercial sectors. She is the CEO of OFX Payments, and has previously held senior roles with Argos Financial Services, Sainsbury’s Bank, NatWest Group, Ulster Bank and GE Capital. “As someone who has worked on many sponsorship deals in football, I hope that my business experience can offer real value to the FAI,” Maeve said.

Stephen Brewer has been appointed as a non-executive director with Crimson Tide, provider of the mpro5 Smart App Solution. He will also chair its audit committee and join its remuneration committee. He has held a number of CEO and executive roles in technology and telecoms firms in Ireland and internationally, notably with Eircell, Vodafone, O2 UK, Orange France, Cable & Wireless and Digicel. He has led the delivery of major infrastructure and complex, transformational projects in Ireland, the UK, France and the Caribbean. He acts as an advisor to Science Foundation Ireland and Enterprise Ireland and has also advised the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications.