There is definitely a post-covid desire to spread our wings and travel

At this point of the summer, the tourist season is in full swing and represents a decent barometer of how good 2023 will be.

For the vessels of Brittany Ferries, the signs so far are all fair sailing for a memorable year. “It is beyond expectations so far, and really is a welcome turnaround after those torrid years of the covid pandemic,” says general manager Hugh Bruton.

“We are moving up to being almost double the amount of passengers on all our France routes compared to 2019, and similar on our sailings to Spain.”

Ireland-France routes are up 171% on 2019, with Ireland-Spain up 96% on 2022. Reservations for the summer season, covering April to October, have reached 1,224,120 passengers, compared with 1,097,724 for the same period in 2022 — a 12% rise.

For year-end, the company is forecasting an 18% increase in total passenger numbers compared with 2022.

Last November, Brittany Ferries launched its new cruise-ferry Salamanca, which replaces the freight-orientated Connemara vessel, offering double the capacity, with space for over 1,000 passengers in 343 cabins, 22 of which are designed for passengers travelling with their pets.

“We are already at 50,000 passengers on the Salamanca this year, and I would imagine we should get up to 60,000 — which compares very favourably to the 26,000 we carried on the Connemara in 2022.

"So we have doubled the number of passengers going to Spain, and obviously the freight is working well also for us out of Rosslare into Bilbao and Cherbourg.”

Lower emissions

The new energy-efficient, state-of-the-art ship promises lower emissions and a smoother voyage using liquefied natural gas (LNG) propulsion, which ensures lower emissions and elimination of air quality pollutants.

While LNG is the cleanest option available currently, the "fuel agnostic" Salamanca will be ready to run on more renewable options like e-methane or bio-methane when they come on stream.

Salamanca is the first of four Brittany Ferries vessels to be powered by cleaner LNG, making this modern cruise ferry not only more sustainable but is better equipped and more spacious and luxurious than its predecessor.”

As part of its fleet renewal plan, Brittany Ferries has invested in a number of LNG-powered vessels, including two LNG-electric hybrid ships, which will arrive in 2024 and 2025.

CEO Christophe Mathieu said: “The company has a responsibility to bring cleaner vessels to market, which is what we have done. LNG-powered ships such as the Salamanca are ‘cleaner today and greener tomorrow’, which helps to future-proof our decarbonisation journey — ensuring we can continue to play our part in a more sustainable future.”.

Travel with pets

Travel with pets is another advantage of taking the ferry, with 75,000 pets having sailed with their owners on Brittany Ferries routes in 2022 — an increase of almost 40,000 on 2021.

The Salamanca offers 22 pet cabins for the 30-hour crossing between Rosslare and Bilbao. Picture: Patrick Browne

The pet travel market continues to grow, with over half of Irish households now owning a pet, according to CSO figures.

"Over the past year, we have seen more and more tourists opting to bring their pets along with them on holiday. Particularly since covid, people are spending so much more time at home and are finding it harder to leave their pets for longer periods.”

Pets can travel in onboard kennels or a total of 106 pet-friendly cabins across Brittany Ferries’ fleet, with the Salamanca offering 22 pet cabins for the 30-hour crossing between Rosslare and Bilbao.

“The covid pandemic was a negative for older and younger people alike — everything stopped, including the annual holiday. I think there is definitely a post-covid desire to spread our wings and travel, to give ourselves that special break that was denied us for so long.

"When we started the Cork-Santander route, we promoted it as ‘Spain without the plane’ — which turned to be very effective for us given the chaos there was in Dublin airport, with huge queues and massive delays.

The convenience of getting in your car, bringing everything you need, including your pet if you wanted, suddenly became very attractive option for people.”

Mr Bruton adds that Bilbao has opened the door to a previously undiscovered part of Spain for many people, a region particularly attractive for Irish people who want holidays without the soaring temperatures that has become the norm in other parts of the country in recent years.

'Green Spain'

"This is ‘green Spain’, Basque country and a part unknown for a lot of Irish people. Spain is already Ireland’s favourite holiday destination, and we would hope over the coming years to show what a great point it is for motorised holidays, and for the unique countryside and culture that exists in that part of the country.”

Brittany Ferries celebrated its 50th anniversary this year, having started life as a freight-only service on January 2, 1973. The first ferry linked Roscoff in Brittany with Plymouth in the south of England, carrying a cargo of cauliflowers and cognac.

Five years later, it commenced its Irish routes. Since then, the company has progressively launched its shipping routes, transporting passengers and goods by sea across the so-called ‘Atlantic Arc’ of France, UK, Spain and Ireland.

The Guggenheim museum in Bilbao, a region particularly attractive for Irish people who want holidays without the soaring temperatures that has become the norm in other parts of the country in recent years. Picture: AP /EFE, Txema Fernández

Brittany Ferries employs 2,500 employees, operating 12 ships connecting France, the UK, Spain and Ireland via 14 maritime routes.

Having been with the company almost from the very beginning, Hugh Bruton has had a front-row seat to the huge economic changes down the decades, and Ireland’s increasingly important role within the European community.

“What makes me proud of Brittany Ferries is the fact that we have always been a progressive company and always looking to the future. We have always had French crew and French ‘savoir faire’ on board, which is still integral to the company.

"The DNA is about trade between our countries and cultural exchanges. Nobody ever becomes rich in this sector, though the business is obviously about achieving profits — but only to reinvest them in new ships.

"Brittany Ferries has always been ahead of the curve and dedicated to giving people what they want. I am particularly glad to have been around to see the development and expansion we’ve put into Ireland.

"My career has been dedicated to helping people take ferries for the benefits they offer, and I would like to think that it has a vigorous and viable future.”