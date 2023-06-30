Apple shares gain to breach $3trn value again 

Apple's market value breached the $3trn mark for the first time since January last year, as investors bet on the iPhone maker's ability to grow revenue even as it explores new markets such as virtual reality.

Shares of Apple, which is also the world's most valuable, touched a record high of $193.15 during the session. They have jumped nearly 46% this year and, at the current price, the company's market value stands at around $3.02trn (€2.77trn).

Apple's market value briefly peaked at above $3trn in intra-day trading on January 3, 2022, before closing the session just below that mark.

The company's less-than-expected fall in sales in its most recent quarterly report has highlighted the tech giant's resiliency in an uncertain economy, making it an investor favourite.

"Apple is navigating the macro slowdown and inflationary pressure on consumer spending by consistently gaining share from Android phones," Citigroup analyst Atif Malik said.

The gains in Apple shares come as technology stocks rebound on bets that the Federal Reserve may be slowing its pace of interest rate hikes as well as on the buzz around artificial intelligence.

Apple's 12-month forward price-to-earnings multiple, or p/e ratio, a common benchmark for valuing stocks, is 29.49, well above the sector median of 13.14, according to Refinitiv data.

Microsoft's ratio is at 30.59, while that of Amazon and Google-owner Alphabet is 61.47 and 20.54, respectively. Currently, four other US companies have a valuation of more than $1trn: Alphabet, Amazon, chip maker Nvidia, and Microsoft, which is a close second with a market value of $2.49trn.

Shares of Tesla and Facebook-owner Meta Platforms have more than doubled this year, while a near 180% gain in shares of Nvidia has catapulted the chipmaker into the trillion-dollar club.

But, that rapid resurgence for Apple has driven its shares about 2% above the average analyst price target, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Such a situation is rare for Apple, with the most recent occurrence coming more than 18 months ago, which also corresponds with the last time it made an attempt at breaking the $3trn level.

While Apple breached the threshold on an intraday basis, it marked a peak at the time as the US Federal Reserve attempted to combat rising prices by raising interest rates.

While Apple received a new bull call from Citigroup this week, with the firm writing that the stock could rise an additional 30%, the company is less beloved by analysts than its megacap peers. Apple’s consensus rating is near its lowest since November 2020.

