Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Great-West Lifeco, MyLifeCover, Heneghan Strategic Communications, Telecommunications Industry Ireland, Powerscourt and DLA Piper.

Sandra Rockett has been appointed as vice president, global sustainable investments at Great-West Lifeco, the parent company of Irish Life. She will lead Great-West Lifeco’s sustainable investment strategy of net-zero for its investment portfolio by 2050. Sandra is a qualified actuary and started her career at Irish Life in 2014. She is currently director, retail and wealth distribution, at Irish Life Investment Managers, leading its responsible investment and ESG policy and strategy development. Under Sandra’s leadership, ILIM has increased its responsibly managed assets to 49% of total assets under management, integrated responsible investment across all its proprietary solutions and joined the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative.

Stephen O’Driscoll has been appointed as director of life and pensions with MyLifeCover. Stephen will oversee the operations of the life, pensions, and investment division. He originally started his career in financial services as a member of the MyLifeCover team and is now returning to the firm following a year as a financial planning consultant in Cornmarket Group, where he mainly advised on public servants and their families. Stephen also worked as a wealth manager at Bank of Ireland, where he managed investments and provided financial planning services to high-net-worth individuals. Stephen holds a BA Economics and an MSc Business Economics from UCC. He is also a Qualified Financial Advisor (QFA).

Emma Flannery has been appointed to the board of Heneghan Strategic Communications. A senior account director, she joined Heneghan in 2012 and has served in various roles, including account manager and account director. A native of County Sligo, Emma is a graduate of Maynooth University with a BA in Media Studies and History; and holds an MSc in Communications, Advertising and Public Relations from the University of Ulster, Jordanstown. Emma provides strategic guidance to a range of clients including ABM Ireland, ABP Food Group, Actavo, The Ireland Funds, The Irish Planning Institute, SSE Airtricity, SSE Renewables, Rentokil Initial, Wisetek and Louth County Council. Heneghan’s client gains so far in 2023 include FR Kelly, Conduent, Age Friendly Ireland and SYS Group.

JD Buckley, CEO of Sky Ireland, has been appointed as chair of Telecommunications Industry Ireland, the Ibec group representing the telecoms sector. As CEO of Sky Ireland, JD has led the Irish business since 2012 and is responsible for Sky’s consumer and media divisions, driving growth and leading a team of 1,000 employees in Ireland. Under JD’s leadership, the Sky Ireland business has doubled in the last eight years with the launch of Sky Broadband, Sky Q, streaming service NOW and Sky Glass. Prior to joining Sky, JD held senior roles with mobile operator Digicel, and was a strategy consultant with PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Eavan Gannon has been appointed as a partner with communications firm Powerscourt. Head of its Dublin office, Eavan joined Powerscourt from Davy where she was director of corporate broking and wealth management specialist. Under Eavan’s leadership, Powerscourt’s Dublin office has continued to grow since it was established in 2015. She holds a Masters in Financial Services and a BA in Economics, both from UCD, and is a member of the Institute of Bankers and Institute of Directors. Powerscourt also recently recruited ex-Sunday Times Ireland political editor Stephen O’Brien and corporate communications specialist Kelli O’Malley. The firm is is moving to new offices at Baggot Street, Dublin.

Naoise Harnett has been appointed as a partner in the corporate practice with law firm DLA Piper in Dublin. Naoise was previously a partner with Pinsent Masons and has worked with William Fry, A&L Goodbody and Arthur Cox. He brings 15 years’ experience to DLA Piper, having advised Irish and international insurers, reinsurers and intermediaries on cross-border M&A transactions, court sanctioned transfers, authorisations and distribution. He will be the 18th partner in the Dublin office, joining a team of over 110 professionals. DLA Piper operates in more than 40 countries and 140 cities throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.