PM Group reports 29% jump in revenues

Project management firm PM Group achieved a profit of €44m last year in 2022 following a strong increase in underlying fee revenue of 14%.

The Cork headquartered firm reported overall revenue of €612m in 2022, up 29%. The €44m operating profit was achieved following international expansion and investment in digital infrastructure against a backdrop of increased costs and the impact of inflation.

PM Group’s total workforce across Europe, North America and Asia is currently at 3,500 people, 1,200 of whom are employee shareholders in the business.

PM Group’s Irish operation accounts for 49% of the business. Major clients in 2022 included AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, J&J, MSD, Pfizer, Sanofi and Eli Lilly.

In the USA, PM Group continued to grow. In 2022, it widened its business portfolio and recruited new talent to its expanding team. The company completed projects for Bayer, Thermo Fisher, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Biomarin, Resilience and EMD Serono. Following the opening of the Group’s fourth US office in Philadelphia in 2021, a planned new office will open in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina in July 2023 providing a fifth USA location.

"2022 saw increased investment by our clients and over 50% of our work is now international," CEO Dave Murphy said. "While Europe continues to be a key market for us with 28% of overall activity located there, we have further increased our USA presence through the expansion of our Philadelphia office, to support the growth and opportunities we have seen there. We’ve also recently announced that we will open an office in North Carolina. The Research Triangle Region of North Carolina is a major hub for life sciences research, innovation and technology. This will be our 5th office in the USA.