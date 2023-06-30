On-site graduate programmes, a flying start to your career

Talented graduates really are spoiled for choice when it comes to training programmes that offer exciting career opportunities.

Here is a selection of programmes currently available:

ESB apprentice programme

ESB Networks is recruiting up to 96 new electrical apprentices to join the prestigious ESB Networks’ Electrical Apprenticeship Programme. The four-year paid programme combines college-based learning and hands-on experience within the organisation. Upon completion, apprentices obtain a QQI Advanced Level 6 Electrical Trade Certificate, which is recognised internationally.

The ESB Networks Electrical Apprenticeship Programme.

Earlier this year, ESB Networks launched its Networks for Net Zero Strategy which outlines its commitment to future-proofing Ireland’s electricity network and making the country’s goal of Net Zero by 2050 a reality.

Zara Bloomer, a fourth-year apprentice on the ESB Networks’ programme, said: “My experience so far has been hugely positive. The apprenticeship programme is a great opportunity to get on-the-job experience and every day is different. You learn so much through the support of mentors and teammates, and it is great to see how my role can help ESB Networks deliver a net zero future.”

Dun Laoighre film training

The Dun Laoighre Institute of Art Design and Technology aims to boost the competitiveness of European film industry through the launch of research project ‘Crescine’ at the recent Cannes Film Festival 2023. Crescine is IADT’s first project awarded under Horizon Europe, the EU’s major research and innovation programme.

IADT Crescine being launched at the Cannes Film Festival.

This project demonstrates the growing links between IADT and other European institutions involved in higher education and the film industry. Crescine grew out of IADT’s participation in FilmEU, the only European University Alliance in the fields of Film and Media Arts.

Crescine’s research findings will help design new tools, recommendations, green strategies and guidelines to support the transformation of the film industry in small European markets and beyond. The IADT Crescine team, supported by FilmEU, is led by head of Faculty of Film Art and Creative Technology, Rónán Ó’Muirthile and researcher Judith Pernin.

Other Irish partners include Munster Technological University as a full partner with associated support from Screen Producers Ireland and Animation Ireland.

Television career path

Virgin Media Television and RTÉ, together with Creative Futures Academy, earlier this year unveiled a new course at Dun Laoghaire’s Institute of Art Design & Technology entitled 'Professional Training for Live Studio Broadcasts'. This innovative three-week course will enable students learn from industry experts and practice in broadcast standard facilities.

The training course is based in The National Film School at IADT, with a one-week work placement at Ireland’s top broadcasters, Virgin Media Television and RTÉ. The one-week work placement in the fast-paced studios of either Virgin Media Television or RTÉ will provide an opportunity to develop individual abilities and gain new skills in live studio production with hands-on learning in a live gallery environment.

The course offers 18 places, including a small number of free places for supported scholarships and is built on three strands: Content Creation, Production Operations, and Technical Competencies.

High-flying options

In January, Aer Lingus welcomed 27 graduate engineers on board having completed its Maintenance and Engineering Apprenticeship. In all, 19 male graduates and eight female graduates completed the four-year programme.

Since the Maintenance and Engineering Apprenticeship first began in 2011, Aer Lingus has helped forge the careers of 140 aircraft engineers who joined the airline having graduated from the apprenticeship. Of the most recent apprenticeships from 2017 and 2018, all graduates have been hired by Aer Lingus and will join its Maintenance and Engineering team servicing the airline’s fleet of Airbus aircraft, including the next-generation Airbus A321neo and A320neo, which are Aer Lingus’ newest and most sustainable aircraft.

The Aer Lingus scheme is run with State training agency SOLAS, based in Shannon, and Technological University Dublin. It consists of seven phases, with classroom training in both Shannon and Dublin, and on the job training at Dublin Airport.

Career opportunities with Dawn Meats

The Dawn Meats Brighter Futures Graduate Programme is designed to help graduates understand and address the global challenges facing the agri-food industry, whilst promoting the fresh ideas, enthusiasm and energy of new graduates.

The Dawn Meats Brighter Futures Graduate Programme has opportunities in Sales & Commercial, Production & Operations, Environmental and Food Safety & Quality departments.

The structured training programme offers 1:1 coaching, dedicated mentors and on-the-job training, combining quality training with hands-on involvement.

The programme has been shortlisted at the GradIreland, Workplace Excellence and LD&I Excellence in Learning Awards.

Dawn Meats are looking for ambitious, forward-thinking graduates to work with them to reach their shared goals and targets.

Graduate opportunities are currently available in the Sales & Commercial, Production & Operations, Environmental and Food Safety & Quality departments. Find out more and apply to Dawn Meats Brighter Future Graduate Programme at dawnmeats.com/careers.

30 years of success for Jameson

The Jameson International Graduate Programme has been recruiting and training graduates for over 30 years.

The programme offers graduates from all backgrounds a unique opportunity to kickstart their career in marketing with a leading Irish brand, as part of a global community. Successful graduates get to work with Jameson in one of over 35 international markets.

The programme provides a competitive benefits package, company laptop, company phone, flights to their assigned market and a company car, if required, as well as support via a global network, multi-award-winning training and development, and great career progression opportunities post-programme.