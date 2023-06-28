Sharp drop in clothing sales during May - CSO

Retail sales of clothing, footwear and textiles fell by more than 20% in May new data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows.

In its monthly update, the CSO said the overall volume of retail sales fell by 1.6% in the month but was up by 5.1% compared to May of last year. When motor trades are excluded, retail sales rose by 0.1% in the month and by 2.6% in the year.