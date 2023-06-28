Sharp drop in clothing sales during May - CSO

Central Statistics Office data shows that while retail sales were down 1.7% overall year on year, they were 9.2% up on 2021 
Despite the drop in figures reported by the CSO, fashion retailers have reported resilient demand in the face of the cost of living crisis.

Wed, 28 Jun, 2023 - 15:35
Alan Healy

Retail sales of clothing, footwear and textiles fell by more than 20% in May new data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows.

In its monthly update, the CSO said the overall volume of retail sales fell by 1.6% in the month but was up by 5.1% compared to May of last year. When motor trades are excluded, retail sales rose by 0.1% in the month and by 2.6% in the year.

While clothing saw the largest drop there was also a 7.8% month-on-month drop in the volume of books and newspapers sold while the motor trade was down 7%.

The highest monthly volume increases were in electrical goods (+4.1%), and pharmaceuticals, medical & cosmetic articles (+2.2%).

Stephanie Kelleher, CSO statistician in the business statistics division said, on an annual basis, motor trades, fuel, and bars all saw increases.

"The value of retail sales was 1.7% lower in May 2023 than April 2023 and was 9.2% higher than a year earlier. Excluding motor trades, the value of retail sales rose by 0.2% in the month and by 5.5% on an annual basis," she said.

Despite the drop in figures reported by the CSO, fashion retailers have reported resilient demand in the face of the cost of living crisis.

Penneys owner ABF reported this week that like-for-like sales across their European stores were up 7%. Next which also trades across Europe has reported better-than-expected results in recent weeks. However H&M, one of the world's largest fashion retailers this week reported unchanged second-quarter sales measured in local currencies, slightly lagging expectations as unusually chilly weather held back demand.

Retail sales remain stagnant with marginal growth of 0.1% in January

