Ryanair set to lift profits 'as early summer fare increases outpace cost increases'

Ryanair is set to earn profits of €1.87bn in its financial year, as a 45% increase in early summer fares and huge demand for air travel outpace increases in fuel and crew costs, a leading aviation analyst has predicted.

Mark Simpson at Goodbody said the broker has increased its after-tax profit forecast for Ryanair for the financial year, which runs to the end of March in 2024, to €1.87bn from its earlier forecast of €1.66bn.

Goodbody has also forecast that based on a "review of recent pricing trends and an update on passenger forecasts" that Ryanair will post profits of €645m for its first quarter that started in April and runs to the end of June.

This forecast was "well ahead of our previous €432m forecast", Mr Simpson said.

The broker forecasts that average fares in the first quarter will have increased 45% from levels of early summer last year, helping boost forecasts for the airline's full-year profits despite "key headwinds" from higher staff and route costs, Mr Simpson said.

Meanwhile, Ryanair has set out its ambition to expand in central and eastern Europe and forecasts a huge surge in passenger numbers in the region, the airline's manager for the region told Reuters, in a market that is also targeted by Wizz Air.

"We want to focus very much on this region," Alicja Wojcik-Golebiowska, the CEE and Baltics country manager for Ryanair.

"We see that this is going to be a large part of our upcoming expansion."

While Poland has long been one of Ryanair's key markets, Ms Wojcik-Golebiowska said the company was now redoubling its focus on other countries in the region.