Ryanair set to lift profits 'as early summer fare increases outpace cost increases'

Airline has set out its ambition to expand in central and eastern Europe
Ryanair has set out its ambition to expand in central and eastern Europe and forecasts a huge surge in passenger numbers in the region.

Tue, 27 Jun, 2023 - 18:24
Eamon Quinn

Ryanair is set to earn profits of €1.87bn in its financial year, as a 45% increase in early summer fares and huge demand for air travel outpace increases in fuel and crew costs, a leading aviation analyst has predicted.

Mark Simpson at Goodbody said the broker has increased its after-tax profit forecast for Ryanair for the financial year, which runs to the end of March in 2024, to €1.87bn from its earlier forecast of €1.66bn. 

Goodbody has also forecast that based on a "review of recent pricing trends and an update on passenger forecasts" that Ryanair will post profits of €645m for its first quarter that started in April and runs to the end of June. 

This forecast was "well ahead of our previous €432m forecast", Mr Simpson said.

The broker forecasts that average fares in the first quarter will have increased 45% from levels of early summer last year, helping boost forecasts for the airline's full-year profits despite "key headwinds" from higher staff and route costs, Mr Simpson said. 

Meanwhile, Ryanair has set out its ambition to expand in central and eastern Europe and forecasts a huge surge in passenger numbers in the region, the airline's manager for the region told Reuters, in a market that is also targeted by Wizz Air. 

"We want to focus very much on this region," Alicja Wojcik-Golebiowska, the CEE and Baltics country manager for Ryanair. 

"We see that this is going to be a large part of our upcoming expansion." 

While Poland has long been one of Ryanair's key markets, Ms Wojcik-Golebiowska said the company was now redoubling its focus on other countries in the region. 

