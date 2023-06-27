Business group calls for regional airports to be prioritised over expansions in Dublin

Cork and Shannon airport should receive more Government funding and their capacity better utilised rather than further developing Dublin Airport, a local business group has said.

According to the most recent aviation statistics from the Central Statistics Office (CSO), Dublin Airport accounted for over 86% of all passengers arriving into or departing from an Irish airport. Cork Airport accounted for just 6.5% and Shannon 4.3%.

Seán Golden, chief economist and director of policy with Limerick Chamber, said there remains an “over reliance” on Dublin Airport despite there being a “large, underutilised capacity in regional airports”.

He said that developing further connections to Europe through airports such as Cork and Shannon is vital to the economic and social development of the region.

Mr Golden said other European countries do not share this overreliance on their capital city’s airport. Just 50% of passengers into and out of Norway fly through Oslo Airport, while in Portugal and Switzerland, 51% of passengers flying into and out of those countries through Lisbon and Zurich airports respectively.

In its submission to the Department of Transport’s mid-term review of the Regional Airport Programme 2021-2025 (RAP), Limerick Chamber has called on the Government to include airports like Cork and Shannon in the programme to increase investment and support the introduction of business routes to northern Europe.

At the moment, only three airports in Ireland are included in this programme, Donegal Airport, Ireland West Airport (Knock), and Kerry Airport.

Shannon Airport

Limerick Chamber said the department should allow all airports with less than three million passengers annually to be eligible to compete for funding in the programme and not exclude Cork and Shannon airports.

The business group said there is significant demand from the business community for a direct route to northern Europe with a public service obligation (PSO) route to an EU hub considered vital in the region for economic and social development.

Shannon Airport no longer has direct daily connectivity to a European Union hub. Following a survey of its members, Limerick Chamber said the lack of connections to an EU hub service, as well as poor public transport, are the two main inhibiting factors to businesses in the mid-west using their local airport.

The business group said regional rail and bus connectivity would be key to ensuring that State-owned airports are maximised and routes maintained without expanding Dublin Airport further.

“Funding this route can forge strong links between economic and administrative centres in Ireland and Europe,” Mr Golden said.

“Limerick has the largest catchment area within a 90-minute journey outside Dublin. There is a population of around 1.3 million people, and this catchment overlaps with Dublin around the Portlaoise area but due to route availability many people in the regions will still find themselves travelling longer journeys to Dublin for flights,” Mr Golden said.

Dublin Airport expansion

There have been reports in recent weeks that the daa are considering plans to expand terminal one at Dublin Airport so that it can accommodate up to four million passengers a year. Daa also runs Cork Airport.

However, in its submission to the department, Limerick Chamber questioned the necessity of this expansion saying there is already spare capacity at other motorway-connected airports to handle higher traffic volumes.

“There is large unrealised capacity at regional airports but yet there is talk of terminal one expansion and even a third runway at Dublin Airport,” Mr Golden said.

“Notwithstanding regional development goals, there are huge, embodied carbon concerns by not utilising existing assets to their full capacity and building new infrastructure at an airport that already accounts for the vast majority of passengers.”

Dee Ryan, chief executive of Limerick Chamber, said there are “obvious consequences” to the over development and oversized market dominance of Dublin Airport.

“Route connectivity is essential to the national economy and to sustain the businesses that we have. It does not all need to come through one airport,” she said.

She said investing more into the regional airports will help deliver more jobs in the likes of Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Clare, and Galway.

A recent report by the Airports Council International (ACI) Europe revealed that Ireland’s airport connectivity is still 9% lower than it was during June 2019, pre-pandemic. This is despite a recovery in the number of passengers passing through the five main airports.