Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Ingenium, Ardanis, Danone Ireland, Quantum Group, National Treatment Purchase Fund and Aviva Life & Pensions.

Amanda Collins has been appointed as director of learning and development with Ingenium, a global management consultancy firm headquartered in Limerick. Amanda's expertise, gathered over twelve years in senior global learning and talent development roles at PayPal and Oracle, lies in organisational talent enablement and growth, learning and technological transformational change, and business and people leadership. Amanda leads Ingenium’s team of professional learning and development specialists and psychometric profiling experts in enabling clients to reach their organisational and people development goals. She also specialises in the design and development of strategic leadership learning programmes. Established in Ireland in 2015, Ingenium also has offices in Australia and America.

Conor Bury has been appointed as a developer with Ardanis, contributing to the software solutions the company builds for customers. Conor develops code using Test Driven Development (TDD) practices and an Agile methodology for managing and prioritising tasks. In addition to development, Conor provides support for production systems, helps customers understand and monitor Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) performance, and refines technical requirements with customers. Prior to taking up this new position, Conor won a work placement module at Singlepoint for six months. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Computing from the National College of Ireland. Founded in Ireland in 2016, Ardanis has offices in Dublin, London and Portugal.

Anne O’Grady, who has been appointed as healthcare director of food and nutrition company Danone Ireland. Anne will lead Danone’s specialised nutrition category in Ireland, which operates under the Nutricia brand. A member of Danone Ireland’s leadership team, Anne brings over 20 years’ experience to the role, having spent time in various marketing and medical roles in Nutricia, most recently as head of medical affairs and market access, as well as previously working as a healthcare professional within the HSE. Danone’s Nutricia portfolio of science-based nutritional solutions is designed to support people’s specific nutritional needs at all stages of life, including people with special medical requirements.

Shane Sharkey has been appointed as CFO of large-scale builders Quantum Group in Kildare. He joins following his five-year role as head of tax and treasury with home builders Glenveagh Properties. He will oversee Quantum’s financial, HR and IT aspects, including the development of financial and business strategies, financial reporting, working capital, and project finance and cost management reporting. Shane brings over 20 years of rich experience working in the real estate and financial services industry. He has also been a tax consultant and client accountant to international investors. He holds a degree in Finance and Economics, and holds certificates in Chartered Accountancy, Chartered Tax Advisory and QFA.

Fiona Brady has been appointed as CEO of the National Treatment Purchase Fund. She joins from Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda and Louth County Hospital where she was CEO since April 2018. She will lead the NTPF in delivering measures to address public hospital waiting list backlogs, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic. Prior to her role as CEO, she also was COO and director of unscheduled care for two years at the hospital. She previously worked on the National Emergency Medicine Programme. Under Fiona’s leadership, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda made a 85% cut in patients waiting for beds at 8am in the ED.

Barry Cudmore has joined insurance services provider Aviva Life & Pensions as chief executive officer. He was previously the chief financial officer at UK insurer LV=. Barry has extensive experience in senior executive roles over a period of 25 years in a number of European insurance markets, including roles as group chief financial officer at Athora Holding and CEO, CFO and chief actuary of Aegon Ireland. He was also previously an actuarial manager with Irish Life & Permanent. He is a specialist in business change, operational model development and transformation. He is a fellow of the Institute of Actuaries, having studied Actuarial and Financial Studies at University College Dublin.