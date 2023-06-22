Ryanair to fill more than 100 tech jobs 

Ryanair has said that it is seeking to fill more than 100 highly-skilled and specialist tech roles in Ireland.

The positions will range across software development, BI and data scientists, security, infrastructure & operations, program & project managers, scrum masters and business analysts, and QA engineers.

The airline said that the new hires will enable it to deliver "cutting edge products, emerging technologies and drive digital transformations" as Ryanair plans to grow further and carry more than 300 million passengers by 2034.

Speaking on the announcement, Ryanair's Chief Technology Officer, John Hurley said the airline remained in a strong growth position with ambitious passenger targets for the next ten years. That is despite widespread layoffs across Ireland's tech sector which has now resulted in more than 3,000 jobs lost.

The most recent cuts happened just last month when Facebook cut almost 500 roles across its Irish operations, following plans to reduce its global headcount by 10,000, with Twitter, Dell, Salesforce, Google and more all announcing substantial restructuring plans.

"There really is no better time to join Ryanair Labs as we continue to drive the industry through our digital innovation," Mr Hurley continued.

"To support our digital leadership and the growth of our wider operations, we are seeking to fill over 100 tech roles from Software Developers to BI and Data Scientists, Security, and QA Engineers, and more.”