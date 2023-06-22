Limerick aviation firm to double headcount after securing €1.4m in funding

Limerick aviation software company, Cloudcards is set to double its employee headcount having completed an equity funding round raising €1.4m.

Currently employing 10 employees, the increase will help expand its operations and enhance its product offering, with the capital injection bringing the total raised by the company since 2016 to €5m.

Established in 2013, the company currently manages around €8bn worth of client assets across its software platforms, forecasting this number to exceed €30bn in the next five years.

Specialising in software solutions for aircraft owners, the Limerick-headquartered company also provides technical services to airlines and lessors, with notable clients including Air Transport Services Group (ATSG), Avmax, World Star Aviation and CMIG Aviation as well as Irish-operated lessors SMBC Aviation Capital, Formidion Aviation, and BBAM.

Founded by Limerick brothers over 10 years ago, Barry and Brian Fitzgerald, the company is led by CEO Bill Blake, with Barry Fitzgerald heading the Product, IT, and innovation division.

“This recent investment ensures that Cloudcards remains at the forefront of the aviation software solutions market,” said Bill Blake.

“Our focus will be on strengthening the software development team as well as evolving our product roadmap to deliver a comprehensive aviation platform for aircraft owners to cover all essential software requirements for managing aviation assets.”

With its head office located in Limerick, Cloudcards' team members work across Ireland and has also collaborated with a global network of aviation engineers and consultants to address specific client requirements.

Approximately 55% of the world’s commercial aircraft are leased with the vast majority either owned or managed by Irish entities, equating to 13,000 aircraft. The aircraft leasing market contributes circa €1 billion to the Irish economy and employs 10,000 people.