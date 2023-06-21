Iceland workers stage protest at Dublin store

A staff member at the Coolock store said they turned up for work but the location was closed. Other outlets in Ireland remain open.

Wed, 21 Jun, 2023 - 12:31
Ronan Smyth

Iceland Ireland has been accused of treating its staff “disgracefully” after staff at its Coolock location turned up for work yesterday but the store was closed.

On Tuesday, the High Court appointed an interim examiner to Metron Stores Limited, the company that operates the Iceland chain of retail stores in Ireland.

The company operates 26 Iceland stores in the Republic of Ireland and employs more than 344 people.

On Wednesday morning, a staff member at the Coolock store posted on Facebook saying that they turned up for work but the place was closed and as a result were out of the job.

Later, Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin arrived down at the store where he reported that staff members were not inside the store and Gardaí were present.

In a statement, Mr Ó Ríordáin said the situation was “crazy” and the workers were treated “disgracefully”.

He said Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney needs to “urgently find a pathway to consultation with these workers” to make sure they are not out of pocket in terms of wages owed and any potential redundancy payments they may be entitled to.

On Thursday last week, Iceland had been ordered to recall and withdraw all imported frozen food of animal origin brought into the country since March 3 by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).

Counsel for Iceland told the court on Tuesday that the FSAI's move was a precautionary step caused by several alleged breaches of food legislation and that it complied with the order.

The reason behind the alleged breaches is that the products in question were imported into the UK and then Ireland.

