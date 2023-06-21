Microchip company AMD to add 290 new jobs in Cork and Dublin

Ireland has been a flagship European R&D centre for almost three decades
The AMD facility at Citywest in Dublin.

Wed, 21 Jun, 2023 - 07:53
Alan Healy

AMD said it plans to create 290 jobs over the next four years through a $135m investment at its facilities in Cork and Dublin.

The chipmaker's investment is intended to fund several strategic research projects as well as a broad range of additional support roles.

In a statement today, the company the expansion further strengthens the company’s presence in Ireland as a leading centre of semiconductor innovation and puts Ireland at the centre of AMD’s European research and engineering operations. The new investment is supported by the Irish government through IDA Ireland.

Prior to the acquisition of Xilinx by AMD in 2022, Xilinx partnered with IDA Ireland on a number of occasions to advance semiconductor innovation in Ireland. Most recently, in 2017, Xilinx announced a $40m investment to expand its research, development and engineering operations, as well as recruit over 100 new skilled employees.

"IDA Ireland has been proud to support AMD and previously Xilinx for nearly three decades and is committed to supporting investments of scale that impact positively on Europe’s semiconductor industry,” said Michael Lohan, chief executive officer, IDA Ireland.

The Irish site was first established in 1994 as the first purpose-built Xilinx site outside of the US and began its operations a year later with a focus on manufacturing, operations support, engineering and administration services. Since the acquisition of Xilinx, Ireland is now home to one of the largest AMD R&D sites in Europe.

Ruth Cotter, senior vice president, Marketing, Communications and Human Resources at AMD said Ireland has been a flagship European R&D centre for almost three decades.

"By further investing and expanding our presence in Dublin and Cork, we are committed to continuing to both drive innovation in Ireland and to support the European semiconductor ecosystem," she said.

"Through this investment, our R&D teams in Ireland will design innovative high-performance and adaptive computing engines to accelerate data centre, networking, 6G communications and embedded solutions while taking a leadership position on artificial intelligence.”

